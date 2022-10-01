CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — As artist Janson Rapisarda put the finishing touches on a mural on the side of Hall Bicycle Company, bicyclists pumped their pedals, speeding by his work on the trail that cuts through downtown Cedar Rapids.

Rapisarda, known as CERA, has painted a two-story mural marking the 50th anniversary of RAGBRAI — the Register's Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa — next summer. It also commemorates the local bike shop's 125th year in business in 2023.

