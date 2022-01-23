Bus used in homeless outreach destroyed
MILWAUKEE — A bus used by a Milwaukee homeless outreach organization to distribute food, clothes and other resources has been destroyed in an arson.
Vicky Cordani, vice president of the Street Angels board of directors, told the Journal Sentinel Friday the bus was stocked with a range of critical items the organization hands out to the homeless population throughout Milwaukee County.
It included food, coats, socks, hand warmers, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene products, bus passes and various gift cards.
Street Angels uses two buses to distribute the resources throughout the county three days a week. After finishing up another round of outreach around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Cordani said the bus was set aflame sometime around 10 p.m. outside its offices on Milwaukee’s south side.
The group’s second bus was not set on fire, but it’s unclear what damage it may have sustained from the nearby fire. Cordani said the organization has not been able to access it because it’s coated with a thick layer of ice from fire hoses.
2 men fatally shot in car in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department reported that two men were shot and killed inside a vehicle Friday.
The double homicide occurred on the city’s northwest side, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Journal Sentinel reports police have not released any information on the shooting, but are investigating.
19-year-old man arrested in fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa — Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in a deadly Waterloo shooting.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that the suspect was arrested Thursday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon. Bond was set at $100,000, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
Police wrote in court records that the jailed man is suspected of shooting into a vehicle in which 18-year-old Courtney Lamont Harris was seated before driving off.
Harris died at the scene, according to police.
Man charged with murder in Iowa killing
DES MOINES — Charges against a Missouri man accused in a deadly Iowa attack have been upgraded.
The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that an amended charge of first-degree murder was filed Friday against 52-year-old Tony Wayne Hyde, of Columbia, Mo.
He was arrested in September after a Polk County deputy witnessed 62-year-old Timothy Guy Thacker being assaulted and stopped to intervene. Thacker had sustained serious head and facial injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died five days later.
Hyde was booked into the Polk County Jail on a felony count accusing him of causing serious injury. The decision to upgrade the charge was made after Thacker’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.
Hyde remains jailed as the case works its way through the courts.