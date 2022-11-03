MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin's hotly contested race for governor is the most expensive in state history.

Spending as of last week by Gov. Tony Evers, Republican challenger Tim Michels and special interest groups on both sides neared $115 million, the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign said Thursday. The group tracks campaign spending.

