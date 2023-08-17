Buchanan County, Iowa, is being sued for the alleged actions of a deputy criminally charged with soliciting sexual favors from a woman during a traffic stop.

Britni Wright of Black Hawk County is suing Buchanan County and former sheriff’s deputy Klint Bentley in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa, alleging extortion, assault, invasion of privacy, acceptance of a bribe, official misconduct, unreasonable seizure and due process violations.

