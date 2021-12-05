Man sentenced for running over friend
ONAWA, Iowa — A Sioux City man has been sentenced to 54 years in prison for running over his friend and firing shots at the victim’s girlfriend on an Iowa interstate last December.
Jayme Powell, 40, was sentenced Friday after being convicted in October of two counts each of attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.
Prosecutors said Powell ran over Richard Polak, of Omaha, while he rode his motorcycle on Interstate 29 near Whiting, Iowa, on Dec. 27, 2020, after the two had a fight earlier that night in Sioux City.
Prior to hitting Polak, Powell shot at Polak’s girlfriend, Jaimi Bucholz, who was driving with a baby in her vehicle, The Sioux City Journal reported.
After hitting Polak, Powell’s pickup became immobilized. He stole a pickup from a nearby farm before crashing into a tree and abandoning it, police said. He stole a second pickup from another residence and was later found driving it in Sioux City, police said.
Polak, 42, suffered numerous injuries and walked with a cane during Friday’s sentencing hearing.
Man sentenced in overdose death
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A former Waterloo man has been sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for selling heroin to a woman who died of an overdose.
Eric DeAngelo Griggs, 40, was sentenced for the death of a Cedar Falls woman in 2018, the Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier reported.
Griggs was found guilty in April of distribution of heroin resulting in death and use of a telephone and Facebook Messenger to facilitate heroin distribution. The judge also ordered him to pay $16,000 in restitution to the woman’s family.
During the hearing, Griggs continued to maintain he is innocent.
Woman given life in prison for 3 murders
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Ill.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30, and 32-year-old John McMillian.
Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp sentenced McMillan on Friday to life imprisonment, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.
Murder charges are pending against Brady Witcher, 43, who is scheduled to stand trial in January.
Authorities claim that Witcher and McMillan knew the victims and that Witcher was the gunman when the pair visited the Bethalto home to get a car to avoid police.
Witcher and McMillan also were charged with capital murder in 2019 in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Kellie Ann Hughes in Jefferson County, Ala. Hughes’ body was found in a wooded area five days before the Bethalto victims were found on Dec. 19, 2019.