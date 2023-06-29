MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate, in a surprise move Wednesday night, proceeded with trying to force a vote on firing the state's nonpartisan top elections official before the 2024 presidential election.

The Senate voted to move ahead at a later date with a public hearing, and ultimately a confirmation vote, on the reappointment of Meagan Wolfe for a second term overseeing elections in the presidential battleground state. Democrats walked out of the Senate chamber before the vote, objecting to bringing the unscheduled resolution to a vote at 9:30 p.m. on a day that was expected to focus on passage of the state budget.

