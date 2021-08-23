Latest price tag shown for Obama library
CHICAGO — With construction on the Obama Presidential Center officially underway, new documents show the latest price tag is about $830 million.
The cost for Barack Obama’s legacy project in a park on the city’s South Side has changed since the former president chose Jackson Park in 2016. In recent years it was around $500 million.
Construction, which began last Monday after years of delays, is expected to take about five years.
Documents released by the Obama Foundation show $700 million is for construction, $90 million will be for preparing exhibits and artifacts, and $40 million will be allocated for the first year of operating costs.
The foundation has collected $720 million in gifts since 2016 and aims to raise $1.6 billion over the next five years. Last year, more than 100 donors put in more than $1 million to the Obama Foundation. Some of the most recognizable donors include Bill and Melinda Gates, Citadel CEO Ken Griffin and Oprah Winfrey.
The presidential center’s campus will include a museum, public library branch and outdoor space.
Obama has said he hopes the center would help promote the city’s South Side and bring Chicagoans together.
Concert canceled because of vaccine passport ban
DES MOINES, Iowa — A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.
The band Spoon nixed its Sept. 9 Des Moines show, The Des Moines Register reported. Spoon instead will pay a show at Slowdown music hall in Omaha, Neb.
The band posted on Instagram that it wanted Des Moines’ Hoyt Sherman Place to require concertgoers to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.
But a new Iowa law bans businesses from requiring proof of vaccination.
“Due to Iowa’s limitations of vaccine mandates, we’re regrettably canceling the Sept. 9 Des Moines show,” Spoon wrote in the Instagram post.
Body found in Big Sioux River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A human body was found in the Big Sioux River in Sioux City on Saturday.
The Sioux City Fire and Rescue department was called out to retrieve the body Saturday evening. A fisherman reported seeing the body peaking out of the water around 6 p.m. Saturday.
The body was taken to the morgue for identification. It wasn’t immediately clear how long the body had been in the river.
Public health officials drop fish advisory
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois public health officials have dropped a “do not eat” advisory for sport fish in the Illinois River for the first time since the 1970s.
The Illinois Department of Public Health relaxed the warning because concentrations of polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, have declined, the Chicago Tribune reported. The toxic contaminants were banned in 1979 but stick around in the environment, prompting the advisory.
IDPH issues advisories annually based on fish samples collected from 40 to 50 streams, rivers and inland lakes, as well as from four stations in Lake Michigan. They are geared toward vulnerable populations including pregnant and nursing women, and children younger than age 15.
The department said there is no known immediate health hazard from eating contaminated fish in Illinois. But there are “concerns about the effects of long-term, low-level exposure” to contaminants including PCBs.
Guidance also was relaxed for some Lake Michigan fish, including whitefish and rainbow trout. Recommended consumption is now no more than one meal a week. Previous guidance was to limit consumption to once per month.
1 dead, 1 arrested in Iowa shooting
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One person is dead and another person has been arrested after a shooting in northwest Iowa.
Sioux City Police said the shooting was reported shortly before 9:45 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of 21st Street. Authorities did not immediately release many details about the shooting.
The names of the victim and the suspect were not immediately released Sunday.
Suspect killed during traffic stop
MILWAUKEE — A traffic stop turned deadly early Sunday, leaving a Milwaukee man dead and a Greenfield police officer in critical condition.
The Journal Sentinel reported a Greenfield officer stopped a vehicle near South 35th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue at 1:36 a.m. near the city’s border with Milwaukee.
The 31-year-old male driver — its lone occupant — stopped the car initially, then drove off and eventually crashed near South 27th Street and West Becher Street, about 2 miles away in Milwaukee.
The driver exited the vehicle and started shooting at officers, striking a 36-year-old officer multiple times.
Two other officers returned fire and killed the suspect.
Assembly speaker to keep Trump ‘updated’
RACINE, Wis. — The Rochester Republican who has ordered an investigation into the 2020 Wisconsin election in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, said he spent the day with the former president.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement Saturday he is going to be keeping Trump “updated on our investigation,” the Journal Times reported.
In a statement, Vos said: “It was an honor to be invited to travel by private plane with President Trump and top staff to attend his rally in Alabama.” During that rally, Trump was booed briefly by his supporters after encouraging vaccinations and saying he too had been vaccinated.
That meeting comes about two months after Trump publicly lambasted Vos by name, as well as other Wisconsin Republican leaders, for not investigating the 2020 election with more force. Trump’s statement in June accused Vos and other state GOP leaders of “working hard to cover up election corruption,” led to a small faction of Republicans to call for Vos to step down.
Vos has vowed that the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election is not seeking to overturn it. In his Saturday statement, Vos said, “I provided him (Trump) details about our robust efforts in Wisconsin to restore full integrity and trust in elections.”
Wisconsin Republican Party elects new leader
MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Republican Party has a new leader.
The party’s executive committee on Sunday elected Paul Farrow to serve as the party’s new chairman.
He replaces Andrew Hitt, who recently stepped down from the position after serving more than two years. Hitt will continue to serve on the executive committee as Immediate Past Chairman.
Farrow currently serves as Waukesha County executive and previously served in both the state Assembly and Senate. As chairman, he will oversee party strategy and fundraising efforts ahead of the 2022 election cycle.
Farrow’s appointment comes just more than a year before the 2022 midterm election where Republicans are trying to retain the U.S. Senate seat held by Ron Johnson and defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Hitt was a visible chairman, working closely with party activists, insiders and office holders, raising money and also being the public face for the GOP in the media. During his time as chairman, the state GOP opened its first office in Milwaukee and also suffered a cyberattack where $2.3 million was stolen.
Weekend gun violence leaves 2 dead in ChicagoCHICAGO — Eleven people — including two teenagers — were shot in two mass shootings over the weekend, each including one fatality, according to Chicago police.
The first mass shooting took place shortly before 9:10 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. Six people were shot — one of whom died — when two men shot at them from a nearby alley, Chicago police said in a media notification. The shooting took place in the 1600 block of East 87th Place.
The second mass shooting occurred in the East Garfield Park neighborhood just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Five people — including two teenagers — were shot in the 3400 block of West Lake Street. Police said a man, 29, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene at 1:34 a.m., according to information from the medical examiner’s office.
In total, 17 people had been shot, two fatally, since Friday at 9 p.m.