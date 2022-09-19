MADISON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels called Monday on Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers to halt all paroles in the state, even though a governor can't unilaterally order them to stop and some paroles are mandated by law.

Michels has been hitting Evers as being soft on crime, accusing the Democrat in a letter Monday of sympathizing with and coddling "brutal, convicted criminals." Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said it would be illegal to do as Michels wants and called the request "an uninformed stunt to score political points by someone who has no regard or appreciation for the laws of our state."

