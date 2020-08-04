Couple charged in stabbing death
MILWAUKEE — A couple from Milwaukee has been charged in the 2019 stabbing death of an Onalaska man during an altercation over comments made about bikes.
Ryan Sorensen, 33, was stabbed in the chest in West Allis while walking with two friends last September.
Angel Monge-Mathuzima, 31, and Shirley Monge, 32, are each charged with party to felony murder-battery.
The couple would face up to nearly 12 years in prison if convicted of the crime. Cash bond for each has been set at $25,000.
Another arrest in fatal shooting
SPARTA, Wis. — Police have made another arrest in a fatal shooting in Sparta. A 38-year-old man was taken into custody in Butler Monday in the death of 61-year-old Anthony Koopman June 11.
Damara Skenandore- Medina, 28, was arrested earlier. She is being held on $1 million cash bond on felony murder/armed robbery, distribution of methamphetamine and aiding a felon.
The fatal shooting was an isolated incident related to the sale of illegal drugs, according to Sparta Deputy Police Chief Booker Ferguson.
The Milwaukee man is being held in the Waukesha County Jail on a probable charge of first-degree intentional homicide and other counts.
Police are still looking for a 32-year-old Milwaukee man they say is involved in the case.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by truck
CHARLES CITY, Iowa — A northeastern Iowa woman died of her injuries after her bicycle was hit by a truck in rural Floyd County, authorities said.
The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, when a truck driven by a 43-year-old Clarksville man hit a bicycle ridden by Ellen Bengston, 28, of Charles City, the Globe Gazette reported.
The Iowa State Patrol said Bengston was flown to a Mason City hospital. Hospital officials said Monday that Bengston had died of her injuries. The crash remains under investigation, according to the patrol.
Pregnant teen dies in shooting
ANKENY, Iowa — A pregnant teenager has died in an overnight shooting at a suburban Des Moines hotel, police said.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday at WoodSpring Suites, near Interstate 35 in Ankeny, police said. Arriving officers found Mia Holmes, 17, of Ankeny, suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Holmes was rushed to a local hospital, where she and her unborn child died, according to police.
Investigators were searching for an 18-year-old Des Moines man, polices said.
Police indicated the shooting was not believed to be random.
Man takes own life in shootout
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A man who exchanged gunfire with police in Watertown in May took his own life, according to the Jefferson County district attorney who cleared the officer who fired his gun.
District Attorney Monica Hall said police stopped a car for a traffic violation in the parking lot of a gas station May 31. An officer asked all four occupants for their IDs. The officer thought the ID of a rear seat passenger was fake.
The 32-year-old man, Thomas Sutherlin, refused police commands to exit the vehicle. By then a second officer arrived on scene.
Sutherlin refused commands to show his hands and was tasered. Hall said in a report that Sutherlin then produced a handgun and fired it toward one of the officers who returned fire.
The occupants were ordered out of the vehicle, but Sutherlin did not emerge. Police found he had a gunshot wound to the head and starting life-saving measures. An autopsy showed the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, Hall said.
Ostrich rescued from ravine
O’FALLON, Ill. — An ostrich that escaped from a southwestern Illinois farm was rescued after the 300-pound bird fell into a ravine and was injured, fire officials said.
A veterinarian tranquilized the ostrich before four members of a fire rescue crew entered the ravine near O’Fallon and strapped the bird to a board before it was hauled from the ravine Monday evening using a pulley system.
O’Fallon Fire Chief Brad White said the ostrich had fallen about 15 feet into the ravine and suffered a long neck laceration that caused it to lose “a good amount” of blood.
After its rescue, the ostrich was treated by the veterinarian and returned to its owners at a nearby farm, White told the Belleville News-Democrat. The bird’s owners have about a dozen ostriches that they raise as meat for people who have Lyme disease and cannot consume red meat, he said.
Capt. Tim Claxton said the ostrich rescue was something new for O’Fallon’s fire department.
“We’ve had to get a goat out of a muddy lake before. Things like this happen once in awhile, but I’ve never seen an ostrich before,” he said.
O’Fallon is 25 miles east of St. Louis.