University of Iowa suspends fraternity over verbal abuse
IOWA CITY — A University of Iowa fraternity has been suspended for hazing, with a report citing verbal abuse and an incident where new members were required to drink dangerously high amounts of alcohol.
The university says the violations were by the Acacia Fraternity. The Cedar Rapids Gazette obtained an investigative report through a public records request. The suspension lasts through 2024.
One allegation said that in the spring semester, new members were ordered to stay in the fraternity house attic until they consumed alcohol that included 60 to 90 cans of beer, along with vodka and a gallon of a drink called Jungle Juice.
The report said several of the new members became ill after consuming so much alcohol.
Suspect arrested in fatal club shooting
WATERLOO — A man has been arrested in connection with the September shooting at a private club in Iowa, that left two people dead and several others injured.
Willie Edward Saffold Jr., 21, was booked Monday on a charge of intimidation with a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm., the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Witnesses identified him as one of the people armed with a gun and he was also identified on video, according to court records.
“The defendant was observed shooting multiple times into a crowd of people while at this location,” according to an affidavit submitted by an investigators with the Waterloo Police Department.
Deputies with the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office picked Saffold up Monday at the Cook County Jail in Chicago.
He is the first person charged in connection with the Sept. 26 shooting. No murder charges have been filed in the case.
Dacarious “Da’Curious” Burkett, 22, and Takeya M. Hogan-Camp, 28, of West Des Moines, where killed in the exchange of gunfire at the unlicensed club. Six others had gunshot wounds and survived. Several others were injured by debris or hurt in the chaos.
Soldier promoted 1 year after his death
MARION — More than a year after his death, an Iowa soldier has received a promotion.
Mason Webber, 22, of Marion, was killed on Sept. 5, 2019, in an accident on the military base in Fort Hood, Texas. On Monday, Webber was posthumously promoted to specialist.
His mother, Tonya Grefe, called the promotion “a good part of the closure.”
Grefe received her son’s honor at the National Guard Armory in Marshalltown.