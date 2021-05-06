DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she would sign a bill banning transgender students from participating in girls’ sports.
When asked about the issue at a news conference, Reynolds repeatedly called it a fairness issue.
“We want to make sure that they can compete and have the same opportunities. Is there girls’ sports or is there not girls’ sports? I have said that I believe this is a fairness issue and this is one of the ways we can address that and if the bill gets to my desk I will sign it,” she said.
A bill with similar intent died earlier this legislative session, but Reynolds said she worked with Republican leaders in the House and Senate to resurrect the measure in the final days of the legislative session. Although Reynolds has promised to sign a bill, lawmakers haven’t made any specific language public.
Opponents of such measures argue it can be devastating for children who are recognized by their school as a girl during classes but not when they want to participate in sports.
Police search for driver in fatal crash
DES MOINES — Police in Des Moines were searching for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that killed two people on a motorcycle and injured another motorcyclist.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when a car collided with two motorcycles at the intersection of East 14th Street and Washington Avenue, police said. Kristy Hyde, 47, of Des Moines, was a passenger on one of the motorcycles and died at the scene, police said. The bike’s driver, 51-year-old Jerry Coles, of Des Moines, died later at a hospital, police said.
A 46-year-old woman who was driving the second motorcycle was being treated for serious injuries at a hospital, police said.
Police said the driver and several passengers in the car fled the scene on foot and had not been found by Wednesday morning.
Jury finds man guilty of revenge killing
WATERLOO, Iowa — A jury has convicted a Waterloo man of first-degree murder in what prosecutors described as the revenge killing of another man.
Raymond Birden Jr., 22, was found guilty Tuesday in the 2018 death of 22-year-old Shavondes Martin, who was acquitted earlier that year of killing Birden’s brother in 2016.
Martin had been one of three people charged with the 2016 drive-by shooting of Birden’s brother, Otavious Brown. While Martin was acquitted, Doncorrion Spates was found guilty of murder and other counts in Brown’s death.
Prosecutors said Birden and Martin had been exchanging taunts online following Martin’s acquittal and that Birden enlisted the help of an ex-girlfriend who was also Martin’s cousin to find Martin on May 31, 2018. Martin was found dead hours later in a Waterloo alley. He had been shot nine times.
The cousin, Danaesha Martin, also was arrested for her role in the killing and entered a plea agreement to lesser charges.
Birden faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole.
Financial advisor sentenced to 13 years for perpetrating scam
CHICAGO — A former financial advisor from Chicago has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for swindling investors out of more than $5 million and using it for plane tickets, luxury hotel stays and other indulgences.
Darayl Davis, 48, was sentenced Monday by a federal judge after pleading guilty earlier this year to one count of mail fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Illinois said.
Prosecutors said Davis targeted fellow church members, friends and former clients in his financial scheme. Between 2003 to 2018, he defrauded more than 25 people — many of them retirees who gave him all their savings — out of more than $5.1 million.
“Davis knew these people trusted him and deliberately exploited that trust,” Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher Catizone and Philip N. Fluhr argued in the government’s sentencing memorandum.
Davis told his victims they would be protected from any losses and would receive fixed interest payments if they invested with his firms, Washington, D.C.-based Financial Assurance Corp. and Los Angeles-based Affluent Advisory Group LLC.
But in reality he spent the money on himself, using it for club memberships, theater tickets, plane tickets, rental cars, luxury hotel stays and to rent an eight-bedroom Los Angeles mansion, prosecutors said.