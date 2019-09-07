Tribe joins opposition to power plant
SUPERIOR — An American Indian tribe in northern Wisconsin has joined environmental groups urging state regulators to reject plans to build a $700 million natural gas-fired power plant in Superior.
The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa is worried that the Nemadji Trail Energy Center would damage local wetlands, contribute to climate change and promote hydraulic fracturing, or fracking.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering an application from La Crosse-based Dairyland Power Cooperative and a subsidiary of Minnesota Power to build the 650-megawatt plant. The utilities say the facility is needed to allow them to move away from coal-fired generation and it will support more clean energy sources like wind and solar.
Enbridge seeks to re-route pipeline
MADISON — Enbridge Energy is looking for permission to conduct land surveys in northern Wisconsin as it considers re-routing a pipeline out of an American Indian reservation.
The company wants to conduct environmental surveys along a 40-mile stretch in Ashland and Iron counties to replace an existing 20-mile segment of Line 5 that runs through the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa’s reservation.
An Enbridge agent informed Mellon city officials Thursday that the company wants to access four parcels of city-owned property. Several area residents told Mellon aldermen that they’ve been approached by Enbridge agents seeking access in the past week.
Tribal members sued in July to force Enbridge to remove sections of Line 5 that run through the reservation out of concerns the aging line could rupture.
Police investigate baby’s death
KENOSHA — Kenosha police say they’re investigating the death of a baby.
First responders went to a multi-unit home about 9 a.m. Friday where a 5-month-old child was unresponsive. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene. An autopsy will be conducted at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Driver’s ed teacher convicted of enticement
APPLETON — A driver’s education teacher in Appleton has been convicted of child enticement.
Charles Rodgers, 74, pleaded no contest to the charge in Outagamie County Circuit Court Thursday. Charges of attempted sexual assault by a school staff member and exposing a child to harmful descriptions were dismissed as part of a plea deal. An investigation began when a teenage girl said Rodgers made sexual comments to her and touched her inappropriately during a behind-the-wheel lesson.
Evers names economic development head
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has picked an attorney for an organic farming cooperative to serve as the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s new leader.
Evers said Thursday that he has appointed Melissa Hughes to replace Mark Hogan as WEDC secretary. Hogan was appointed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker but stayed on the job after GOP lawmakers blocked Evers from naming a successor until after Sept. 1.
Hughes has served as chief mission officer and general counsel for Organic Valley/CROPP since 2003. The Vernon County-based organization represents about 1,800 organic farmers in 36 states.