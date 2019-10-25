Illinois couple identified as victims in parking garage plunge
INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities say the man and woman who died when their SUV plunged from the fourth floor of a downtown Indianapolis parking garage came from Illinois.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the couple as 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt and 73-year-old Charles Hunt of University Park, Ill.
The car plowed through the wall of the Market Square Center Garage just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, tumbling four floors before landing on its roof in an alley behind the City Market.
The couple died at the scene and a man who witnessed the plunge was treated for shock.
Fire Department Battalion Chief Rita Reith has said the woman was driving.
3 more charged in Wisconsin THC vape manufacturing
KENOSHA, Wis. — Three more people have been charged in what investigators say was a large-scale black market THC vape manufacturing operation in southeastern Wisconsin.
The three are among eight people accused of manufacturing the THC vapes in Kenosha County. Court documents say the business had 10 workers and produced 4,000 to 5,000 vape cartridges per day that two brothers, 23-year-old Jacob Huffhines and 20-year-old Tyler Huffhines, were selling in Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota.
The brothers and their mother, 43-year-old Courtney Huffhines, pleaded not guilty Wednesday when Daniel Graumenz, Wesley Webb and Tarail King were charged in the case. Court records do not list defense attorneys.
Prosecutors said the Huffhines operated the business from a condominium in Bristol, their mother’s real estate office in Union Grove and their home in Paddock Lake.
School bus aide accused of striking special needs student
GENEVA, Ill. — A former northern Illinois bus aide is accused of striking a special needs student, knocking out two teeth.
Jean M. Micklevitz, who worked for the Burlington Central School District, is charged with aggravated battery to a child for allegedly dragging him to a seat after he refused to move from the bus steps. Kane County prosecutors said the 63-year-old Burlington woman then struck the boy several times in the face.
At the time of the Oct. 2 incident, Micklevitz was a helper on a bus for special needs students. She was arrested Wednesday and a Kane County judge ordered Micklevitz held in lieu of $30,000 bond. She posted bond and was released. It wasn’t immediately known if she has legal representation.
District Superintendent Todd Stirn says Micklevitz and the bus driver were suspended after the school learned of the incident. Stirn wouldn’t say how the driver was involved in the incident.