Authorities: Trucker blamed in crash lacked proper license
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County authorities say a truck driver was arrested after he caused a crash that injured three people on Interstate 894 just hours after a state inspector pulled him out of service.
The sheriff’s office said in a statement that he was driving a full-size semi that rear-ended two cars that had slowed down due to congestion Friday afternoon near Greenfield.
The statement said a Wisconsin State Patrol inspector had ordered the truck driver out of service four hours earlier Friday because he didn’t have the required Class A commercial driver’s license.
Suspect wounded in shooting with deputies
MERRILL — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two of its deputies were involved in a shooting incident that left a suspect wounded.
Lt. Timothy Fischer said it happened Saturday evening on Wisconsin Highway 64 in the Town of Corning.
Statements from the sheriff’s office don’t say what led to the incident. Names of the deputies and the victim have not been released.
Rare bee spotted
MADISON — A rare bee not seen in Wisconsin in more than a century has turned up in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.
U.S. Forest Service scientists found the bee in July while surveying pollinators as part of an inventory of native bees in the Great Lakes region. It’s known commonly as a cuckoo bee, but its scientific name is a mouthful: Epeoloides pilosulus.
The bee was once widespread in eastern and central America but was thought to have gone extinct. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports it was then found in 2002 in Nova Scotia, Canada — and only two such bees have been found since, in Connecticut in 2006 and New York in 2014.