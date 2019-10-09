Wisconsin GOP backs F-35s in Madison, despite noise concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Republican legislators waded into the debate over whether defense officials should station new F-35 jet fighters in Madison on Tuesday, passing a resolution supporting the idea despite neighborhood concerns about the noise and the effects it would have on property values.
The Air Force in 2017 selected Truax Field in Madison and Dannelly Field in Montgomery, Ala., as two preferred sites to house F-35s. The jets would replace Truax’s aging fleet of F-16s.
The Air Force has yet to make a final decision on sites. But the possibility of the jets coming to Madison has left residents around Truax besides themselves. A draft environmental impact statement found that noise from the F-35s could render more than 1,000 homes “incompatible for residential use.” A Wisconsin National Guard spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking a definition of the term.
Woman accused of failed murder plot in Illinois
GENESEO, Ill. — An Alabama woman has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in what authorities say was a failed plot to kill two people in Illinois.
Shannon J. Jones, of Center Point, Ala., was arrested this week and also charged with conspiracy to commit first- degree murder. The deputy chief of Geneseo, Ill., police released a statement Monday saying the charges stem from an attempted poisoning and attempted bludgeoning.
Deputy Chief Gene Karzin said Jones and the person she was conspiring with drugged a drink that was consumed by someone Friday. That person got sick but suffered no lasting effects. The statement says Jones and her co-conspirator then attempted to bludgeon to death another person at an area home.
Wisconsin’s growing hemp industry to get boost under bill
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s hemp industry would remain under state control as it enters its second year under a bill the state Senate has approved.
The bipartisan measure is designed to help farmers, hemp processors, retailers and consumers as the industry in Wisconsin explodes. It makes a variety of changes to align Wisconsin’s hemp program with the 2018 federal farm bill’s regulations.
In the first year of the program, Wisconsin issued 250 hemp growing licenses but applications have increased more than tenfold this year.
Hemp and marijuana are both forms of cannabis, but hemp lacks enough of the active ingredient THC to get people high.
Democrats support legalizing medical and recreational marijuana, but Republicans have not advanced bills to do that.
The Senate passed the bill, 30-2, on Tuesday. It goes next to the state Assembly.
Wisconsin Senate approves bill making bestiality a felony
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Senate has approved a bill that would make bestiality a felony.
Having sex with an animal is a misdemeanor under current law. The bill would create a new crime punishable by up to 12½ years in prison. Sentences would vary depending on the circumstances, such as whether the animal dies and whether a child is present or coerced into sex with an animal. Convicts would have to register as sex offenders.
The measure’s author, Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, introduced the same bill during the last legislative session after a Town of Eaton man was convicted of molesting a horse. The Assembly passed the bill but it died in the Senate.
This time around the Senate approved the bill on a voice vote Tuesday with no debate.
Overnight fire destroys historic Masonic temple in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — An overnight fire in the city of Aurora has destroyed a historic Masonic temple that was abandoned more than a decade ago.
The fire began around 10 p.m. Monday in the Lincoln Masonic Temple in the Chicago suburb about 40 miles west of Chicago.
A portion of the building collapsed onto power lines, cutting power to some homes as firefighters worked to douse the flames.
Aurora Fire Chief Gary Krienitz said the building’s structural integrity was a big challenge for crews.
The 50,000-square-foot building was built in 1922 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982.
It’s been empty since 2008, when it was last used as a banquet hall. Aurora officials then shut the building down due to potentially hazardous conditions.