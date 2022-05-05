Chicago man reaches deal for unjust prison term
INDIANAPOLIS — A Chicago man who was pardoned after spending more than seven years in prison for an armed robbery he didn’t commit has reached a $7.5 million settlement with a northern Indiana city and former police officers, his attorney and a city spokeswoman said Wednesday.
Keith Cooper’s attorney, Elliot Slosar, said it is the largest wrongful conviction settlement in Indiana history and that his lawsuit “exposed the systemic pattern of police and prosecutorial misconduct that exists in Elkhart, Indiana.”
“Mr. Cooper’s wrongful conviction did not happen by accident nor was it an aberration,” he added.
Corinne Straight, Elkhart’s director of communications, confirmed the $7.5 million settlement, the details of which were not specified in a notice lawyers for the plaintiffs and defendants filed Tuesday in a South Bend federal court.
Straight said city officials hope the settlement “brings to a conclusion the obvious injustice that has been rendered to Mr. Cooper.”
“On behalf of the entire city of Elkhart, to Mr. Cooper and his family, we regret the suffering you have experienced,” she said in a statement.
Cooper was pardoned in February 2017 by Gov. Eric Holcomb, who said he believed Cooper had been wrongly convicted in a 1996 armed robbery in Elkhart during which a teenager was shot and wounded. Holcomb cited the state parole board’s support for the pardon, along with the backing of the prosecutor and witnesses in the case.
Kentucky man gets life for abduction, assault
WHEATON, Ill. — A Kentucky man who was convicted of abducting, sexually assaulting and robbing a college student in suburban Chicago will spend the rest of his life behind bars after a judge sentenced him to 101 years in prison.
Justin Dalcollo, 37, was sentenced Tuesday, five months after he was found guilty by a DuPage County jury of abduction, criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
Under state law, Dalcollo, of Nicholasville, Ken., who formerly lived in DuPage County, must serve 85 % of his sentence, or a little more than 85 years in prison.
According to authorities, the 21-year-old woman was leaving a suburban Chicago shopping center on March 22, 2019, when Dalcollo used a gun to force his way into her car and ordered her drive to an ATM to withdraw money from her bank account.
He then forced her to drive to various locations before he ordered her to pull into the Grand Victoria Casino parking deck in Elgin, where he raped her.
The woman then drove herself to a hospital, where she reported the attack to police. Dalcollo, who has sexual assault convictions in Ohio, was arrested the next day in Chicago.
Women charged with concealing man’s death
RICHMOND, Ill. — Two women have been charged with concealing a death after police in suburban Chicago found the body of a dead man at a conservation area.
A 43-year-old Genoa City, Wis., woman and a 24-year-old Richmond, Ill., woman each were charged with concealment of a death, a criminal complaint filed Monday in McHenry County said.
The two are accused of moving the body from where the man died to conceal the place or manner of the death, court records said.
The McHenry County Coroner’s Office and the conservation district identified the man as Alexander Oleston. He had “no signs of apparent injury,” the conservation district said in a news release.
Milwaukee man seeks $12M for wrongful conviction
MILWAUKEE — A man who spent 12 years in prison for a homicide he didn’t commit has filed a $12 million federal lawsuit against the city of Milwaukee and four police officers.
Ladarious Marshall filed his lawsuit on Monday. Marshall was 16 when he was charged in 2008 in the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Lavare Gould. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
A federal judge ruled in 2020 that detectives violated his rights by continuing to question him after he repeatedly invoked his right to remain silent and prosecutors dropped the case. The lawsuit alleges Marshall suffered from a learning disability during the questioning and police violated his constitutional rights to a lawyer, due process and against self-incrimination.