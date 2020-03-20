Des Moines man charged in mother’s death
DES MOINES — Des Moines police arrested a man Wednesday in the death of his mother, whose body was found earlier that day in her home.
Police charged Christopher W. Thompson, 32, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder in the death of Paula Thompson, 50.
Officers were called to the Des Moines home around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check on a resident, police said. Officers found the woman dead and police later said she had been killed Friday after arguing with her son.
Police announced they were searching for Christopher Thompson, who then presented himself at the Polk County Jail and was taken to the police department. He was charged after being interviewed by detectives.
Nebraska man convicted of multiple charges in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Nebraska man who was fired upon by a Sioux City officer has been convicted of several charges.
A judge found Douglas St. Cyr guilty of assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of an accident and guilty of several other crimes. The nonjury trial was held Nov. 5, and the judge filed the verdicts Monday.
Police have said St. Cyr rammed into the undercover officer’s car on July 31 and fled. The officer fired at St. Cyr but missed him and three other people in the car.
The officer and others had boxed in St. Cyr’s car so they could try to arrest him on a warrant.
Mount Horeb man found dead in house fire
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — A Mount Horeb man was found dead after firefighters extinguished a house fire.
Officials said firefighters were called to the Mount Horeb residence shortly before noon Wednesday.
The call initially came in as a structure fire and firefighters later learned a man was possibly trapped inside the home.
The victim was the only one in the house, authorities said.
Appeals court upholds conviction of former officer
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A state appeals court has upheld the conviction and sentence of a former Waupun police officer convicted in a multi-county burglary spree.
Bradley Young claimed the judge in his case was biased because he failed to disclose he had previously represented one of the victims. But, the appeals court rejected that argument.
Young was sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2015 for burglaries and other crimes in seven counties, including Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Fond du Lac.
The court also rejected Young’s argument the judge was biased because he was a former law enforcement officer.
Wisconsin legislators oppose changes to absentee voting rules
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin legislators told a federal judge Thursday that they will oppose Democrats’ demands to loosen absentee voting rules and deadlines to compensate for social distancing during the spring election.
The state Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday that calls for extending the deadline for online and mail voter registration, which expired Wednesday; lifting requirements that voters include photo identification when applying for absentee ballots; and allowing clerks to receive absentee ballots for up to 10 days following the election. Currently they can accept absentee ballots only until 8 p.m. on election night.
Legislative leaders hired attorney Misha Tseytlin on Thursday to intervene in the case on their behalf. Tseytlin immediately sent U.S. District Judge William Conley a letter saying the Legislature opposes changing election laws in the middle of an ongoing election. He asked Conley to do nothing until he can prepare a brief outlining his arguments.
Wisconsin’s spring election is scheduled for April 7. The ballot includes the presidential primary, a state Supreme Court race and races for local offices.
Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting trooper
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A federal grand jury has indicted a southern Illinois man accused of fatally shooting a state trooper on drug and weapons charges, prosecutors announced Thursday.
Christopher R. Grant, 46, of East St. Louis, faces eight counts including using a firearm to murder Illinois State Trooper Nicholas Hopkins in furtherance of a drug-trafficking offense, U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft said.
Hopkins, 33, was fatally shot Aug. 23 while serving a search warrant.
Grant also faces three counts of distributing crack cocaine, maintaining a drug house and other charges. Online court records do not list an attorney for Grant.