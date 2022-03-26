Crews find man dead under 10 feet of corn in Iowa grain bin
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — Rescue crews called to a grain bin in eastern Iowa Friday found a man dead, buried under 10 feet of corn, authorities said.
Emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the grain bin near Williamsburg. the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding the man buried. He was declared dead at the scene. Officials did not immediately release the man’s name.
The sheriff’s office says the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.
Williamsburg is located about 83 miles east of Des Moines.
Iowa bird flu case forces killing of nearly 54,000 turkeys
DES MOINES — Iowa agriculture officials said Thursday they have confirmed another case of bird flu in a commercial turkey farm in northwest Iowa.
The outbreak in Buena Vista County will require the killing of nearly 54,000 turkeys. It’s the third case of avian influenza in the county, following a March 6 case that led to the killing of nearly 50,000 turkeys and an infection found March 17 that resulted in the killing of 5.3 million egg-laying hens.
Iowa has had one other commercial egg-laying chicken farm affected in Taylor County, which involved 915,000 birds. Two other Iowa cases involved backyard birds.
Farms found with the virus must kill and dispose of their flocks because the virus is highly contagious and fatal to domestic birds.
U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows 17 states have confirmed cases in commercial or backyard flocks.
2 girls arrested, accused of abducting Milwaukee baby
MILWAUKEE — Two girls are under arrest in the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert this week, police said Thursday.
The Milwaukee Police Department said in a statement that a 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl are suspected of taking the three-month-old baby identified as Anthony Crudup Jr.
The child’s mother called police about 2 a.m. Wednesday to report the child’s disappearance. She said a number of people were at her home when she fell asleep and when she woke up they and the baby were gone.
An Amber Alert was issued to publicize the infant’s disappearance.
Police searched the neighborhood and an investigation led them to a residence blocks away where the baby was found unharmed about 1 p.m.
Authorities said three Milwaukee men, 19, 33 and 56, were arrested on unrelated charges.
Man pleads not guilty to shooting Milwaukee officer
MILWAUKEE — The man accused of shooting an off-duty Milwaukee police detective who tried to intervene in an armed robbery pleaded not guilty to charges against him and was bound over for trial Thursday.
Keasean Ellis-Brown, 19, is charged with five felonies, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Two other teens are also charged in the case.
The shooting happened on Jan. 13 at the Shake Shack in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. Investigators said the off-duty detective, since identified as Andrew Wilkiewicz, tried to stop a robbery, was shot four times and survived.
Police said the chain of events began when Ellis-Brown tried and failed to steal a vehicle with three children inside. Ellis-Brown began to leave the scene, but then followed the female driver into the Shake Shack and attempted to rob her, according to the complaint.
The off-duty officer intervened and struggled with the suspect, who fired multiple rounds at the detective and then fled in a vehicle. The detective, while bleeding from four gunshot wounds to his abdomen, groin and back, recited the license plate number of the vehicle.
Acting on a tip, Milwaukee police arrested Ellis-Brown on March 15 following a standoff in Milwaukee.