Man sentenced to 30 years for fatal, drunken crash
ELDORA, Iowa — An Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for causing a 2020 crash that killed three people by driving drunk and the wrong way on a rural highway.
Spencer Bultman, 27, of Hampton, was sentenced Tuesday after he had pleaded guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide while driving under the influence and one count of serious injury by vehicle, the Ames Tribune reported. In exchange for his pleas, several other counts were dropped, including three counts of vehicular homicide by reckless driving.
Investigators have said Bultman was drunk and driving his pickup the wrong way in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 20 near Alden when he crashed into a sport utility vehicle the night of Aug. 23, 2020.
The crash killed 44-year-old SUV driver Cristy Gutierres, her boyfriend, 37-year-old Mario Zubia, and Gutierres’ 10-year-old son Jesse “Alex” Gutierres. Gutierres’ 6-year-old daughter was critically injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to a Des Moines hospital.
Suspect in fatal Milwaukee shooting arrested in Iowa
WATERLOO, Iowa — A Wisconsin man accused of killing his girlfriend and trying to kill his teenage daughter in a double shooting in Milwaukee has been arrested following an hourslong standoff in northeastern Iowa.
Simone Hughes, 47, of Milwaukee, was arrested Wednesday morning at a Waterloo, Iowa, home after he held officers at bay for eight hours in sub-zero temperatures, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
Milwaukee police have said Hughes was wanted on first-degree intentional homicide for the Jan. 6 shooting death of 41-year-old Quinette Walters outside their Milwaukee home. Hughes then shot and injured his 14-year-old daughter as she fled the home, police said. He faces an attempted first-degree murder charge in that shooting.
Group delivers whistleblower documents on clergy abuse
MADISON, Wis. — An advocacy group working to end clergy abuse in Wisconsin has delivered thousands of documents from Wisconsin’s five Catholic dioceses to the state attorney general, documents it says show a systemic coverup of abuse.
The documents were provided to Nate’s Mission by whistleblowers within the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and the Diocese of Madison, La Crosse, Green Bay and Superior, the group said.
The group handed boxes of documents to state Attorney General Josh Kaul on Tuesday to further the investigation launched last year into clergy abuse, the Journal Sentinel reported.
Kaul said the investigation continues, but no further information was available.
According to the lists released by the dioceses, about 160 priests have been named as having substantiated claims against them in Wisconsin. The Superior Diocese has not yet released a list of credibly accused abusers.
Iowa Senate leaders pushed to grant media more access
DES MOINES, Iowa — Free press advocates pushed Iowa Senate leaders Wednesday to change a policy that removed reporters from the Senate floor for the first time in more than 100 years and moved them to a second-floor public gallery where they can’t interact with lawmakers.
“By limiting the access of the press to our legislators it also limits the fundamental right of the citizens of Iowa to have firsthand knowledge of the governmental process,” said Terese Grant, president of the League of Women Voters of Iowa. “The freedom of the press protected by the First Amendment is critical to democracy and in which the government is accountable to the people.”
The organization and others, including the Interfaith Alliance of Iowa and the Iowa Capitol Press Association, held the press conference to highlight action by Republican Senate leaders to remove reporters from the chamber’s floor, where they had greater access to legislators.
Senate Republican leaders said they made the change because they couldn’t determine who should get media credentials at a time when there are new media outlets.
CHICAGO — Cook County Judge William Raines has been taken off the bench of his felony courtroom after he was caught on a YouTube livestream last week mocking an attorney who had argued before him earlier that day.
According to an order signed Tuesday by Chief Judge Timothy Evans, Raines has been reassigned to “restricted duties or duties other than judicial duties,” which generally focus on paperwork. He also must undergo sensitivity training and gender bias counseling, and the matter will be referred to the Judicial Inquiry Board.
Raines appeared with an attorney before the Circuit Court’s executive committee Tuesday and “expressed contrition,” according to the order.
The subject of the ridicule, attorney Jennifer Bonjean, said last week she would make a complaint against Raines to the Judicial Inquiry Board, which investigates allegations of wrongdoing by Illinois judges and can file formal charges against those judges with the Illinois Courts Commission.
Democratic Senate candidate files election lawsuits
MADISON, Wis. — A Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate filed two lawsuits Tuesday alleged that Wisconsin election officials aren’t keeping all ballots secret and are not properly vetting voting machines.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday that candidate Peter Peckarsky, an attorney, filed the lawsuits in Milwaukee County Circuit Court.
In one case, Peckarsky asked a judge to order the Wisconsin Elections Commission to bar Milwaukee and other cities from marking absentee ballots with numbers that could reveal how individual voters cast their ballots. In the other, Peckarsky is seeking to force the commission to more thoroughly scrutinize voting machine software.
A spokesman for the elections commission did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
Most communities in Wisconsin count their absentee ballots at polling places, but Milwaukee and about three dozen other municipalities count theirs in one location. State law requires those that count them in one spot to write the poll list numbers of absentee voters on the back of their ballots.
Both the ballots and poll list numbers are available under the state’s open records law. That could lead to members of the public figuring out how individual voters cast their ballots, violating the state’s guarantee of secret ballots, Peckarsky argues in one of the lawsuits.
Whether that could actually happen is not clear.
Milwaukee redacts the poll list number on ballots when people make public records requests. That prevents anyone from deciphering how others vote. Whether all other communities follow the same practice is unknown.
The second lawsuit argues the commission is not following a state law that requires it to keep copies of voting machine software. The lawsuit says the state keeps the software with an escrow company instead of retaining it itself.
Peckarsky is making a longshot bid in a crowded Democratic primary that will decide who can challenge Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.
Legislators OK new contract for state troopers
MADISON, Wis. — A legislative committee signed off Wednesday on a new two-year contract for Wisconsin’s state troopers.
The deal covers the biennium that ended June 30. The contract calls for a 2% across-the-board wage increase in each year, with lump sump payments equal to 2% increase for all hours worked dating back to Jan. 5, 2020.
Each step along the troopers’ pay progression scale would increase by an average of 4.3%, with a lump sum payment for hours worked dating back to June 6. Employees who earn traffic accident reconstruction accreditation would receive a $1 per hour raise.
The Joint Committee on Employment Relations approved the contract unanimously with no discussion.
The deal is still subject to approval from the full Assembly and Senate and Gov. Tony Evers would have to sign it before it could take effect, but that appears to be a formality at this point. Evers’ administration negotiated the contract with the troopers’ union and both Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu sit on on the employment relations committee and voted for the plan, signaling support.
A law Republicans passed in 2011 stripped most public workers of their union rights but allowed police officers to continue to negotiate collective bargaining agreements.
Wisconsin eases bus driver requirements
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will temporarily ease the requirements for becoming a school bus driver in an attempt to get more people behind the wheel and help school districts strained by a shortage of drivers.
The DOT is waiving the portion of the test for potential drivers that requires them to identify engine components. All other requirements of the written and road tests will remain.
“WisDOT is taking every available opportunity to ease the strain on communities struggling to recruit drivers by removing barriers that might keep prospective drivers from applying,” Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Kristina Boardman said.
A recent waiver from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration temporarily allows states to modify the test for school bus drivers. Wisconsin’s waiver expires at the end of March.
Kobussen Buses Vice President Dan Kobussen in Kaukauna tells WLUK-TV that he has been arguing for years that it’s not practical for drivers to have to know all the components of a school bus engine.
“We think it’s more important to concentrate on the students and have some safety tips for that more than the actual mechanics of the bus,” said Kobussen.
Also, the DMV has sent a letter to nearly 1,000 former drivers who let their school bus license lapse. The letter encourages interested drivers to renew their endorsement and check out employment opportunities in their community.
Many school bus companies have implemented employment incentives, including increased wages and sign-on and referral bonuses.
Vice President Harris set for Monday Milwaukee visit
MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit Milwaukee on Monday, which would be her second trip to Wisconsin since taking office a year ago.
The White House said Wednesday that Harris will be joined by Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and second gentleman Doug Emhoff for the visit. Additional details were to be released later, the White House said.
Harris toured clean energy laboratories on the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus in May and touted President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan during her first visit to Wisconsin since taking office. That bill, known as the Build Back Better Act, has stalled in Congress.
Biden has visited Wisconsin twice since being elected, once in February for a CNN town hall in Milwaukee and again in June for an agriculture tour in southwest Wisconsin where he also touted the infrastructure plan.
Federal board OKs creek name change
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — A federal board has renamed a Lake County creek to remove its longtime name considered offensive to Native Americans.
The U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved the change in December that officially renamed Squaw Creek to Manitou Creek, although it will take time to replace the creek’s signage and official designation, the Daily Herald reported.
The change will be made in the federal Geographic Names Information System, the nation’s official geographic names repository. County officials also will be asked to formally change the name where it is referenced.
Drew Peterson’s murder appeal hearing delayed
JOLIET, Ill. — A hearing on a motion seeking to dismiss former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson’s 2012 conviction for killing his third wife has been postponed until next month.
Peterson’s motion to toss out his first-degree murder conviction in the death of Kathleen Savio was scheduled for a hearing on Friday, but the Will County Circuit Court Clerk’s office says the hearing has been postponed until Feb. 7.
Recently, Judge Edward Burmila ruled that Peterson’s motion presented a “gist of a constitutional” claim and scheduled a hearing.
In a six-page handwritten motion filed in October, Peterson argued that his lead attorney, Joel Brodsky, did not provide effective counsel and that Brodsky would not allow him to testify in his defense. He also alleged prosecutorial misconduct and witness intimidation by Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.
A state appeals court has already rejected Peterson’s claim of ineffective counsel and in its response to Peterson’s recent motion, Glasgow’s office denied any misconduct of witness intimidation.
Peterson is serving a 38-year prison sentence in the 2004 killing of Savio and will follow that with a 40-year sentence for plotting to kill Glasgow .
Savio’s body was found in a dry bathtub in 2004. Her death was initially ruled an accident, but her remains were exhumed after the 2007 disappearance of Peterson’s fourth wife, Stacy. Savio’s death was subsequently ruled a homicide and Peterson was charged with murder.
Stacy Peterson is presumed dead, although her body has never been found. Drew Peterson is a suspect in her disappearance, but hasn’t been charged.