Regulators: Facility’s manure handling put streams at risk
A large Iowa Falls egg-laying chicken operation improperly stored hundreds of thousands of gallons of liquid manure that had the potential to leak into a nearby creek that feeds the Iowa River, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The Opal Foods facility is located about one mile north of town and has a capacity of about 510,000 chickens. It has long had difficulties disposing of the birds’ litter because it gets saturated by their drinking water system, DNR documents show. That makes it harder to spread it as dry manure on fields.
In September 2021, a facility worker inquired about adding water to the litter to turn it into a liquid manure. It could then be injected into the fields. Someone at the DNR responded with a telephone message that said Opal would be required to submit a manure management plan to do that, but the DNR did not receive one. The company also did not obtain a required construction permit, the DNR documents said.
Two months later, during an inspection of the facility, a DNR officer noted doors of its massive manure storage building had been closed and sealed with a berm and that the building was full of liquid manure. It’s unclear when the work was done.
The state has strict standards that govern liquid manure storage to prevent leaks and spills, and the building did not meet them, said Daniel Watterson, an environmental specialist for the DNR who discovered the problem.
“If they would have had a catastrophic failure there, they would have had a pretty big mess in a hurry,” he said.
The facility is near a stream that flows into Elk Run creek and the Iowa River, which is about three miles downstream.
Opal decided to revert back to storing dry manure and agreed to pay a $6,000 fine for the infraction, according to a recent DNR administrative order.
Student charged after nooses found outside middle schoolEVANSTON, Ill. — A student has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct after three nooses were found on the campus of a suburban Chicago middle school.
The boy, whose name was not released, has not been charged with a hate crime.
Evanston police said Wednesday that the Cook County state’s attorney’s office reviewed the evidence and declined to add a hate crime charge “because the actions and motive of the involved juvenile did not meet the legal, statutory elements of a hate crime.”
The nooses were found hanging May 13 from a tree in Haven Middle School’s recess area in Evanston following a student-staged sit-in protesting staffing changes.
Witness interviews, surveillance footage and cellphone videos led to the identification of the student responsible for the nooses, police said.
Shooting suspect held on $5 million bond
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A temporary worker has been charged in a shooting that killed a co-worker and wounded two others at an automotive interior products warehouse in suburban Chicago, authorities said.
Charles McKnight Jr., 27, was arraigned Sunday on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder and ordered held on $5 million bond.
It wasn’t clear Monday whether McKnight has an attorney and jail records didn’t list one for him.
Bolingbrook Police Chief Mike Rompa said in a statement that McKnight was confronted about 6:25 a.m. Saturday by employees at the WeatherTech facility in Bolingbrook who accused him of robbing two employees of a watch and wallet at gunpoint. That led to an argument, which was followed by the shooting, Rompa said.
McKnight was arrested about three hours later near a home, authorities said, and a gun and the reportedly stolen items were recovered.
Central Hightower, 37, died following the shooting. A 25-year-old man was last listed by authorities in critical condition Saturday at a hospital, while a 43-year-old man was treated at a hospital and released.
Rompa said McKnight started working June 9 at WeatherTech through a temporary employment agency.
Sentencing set for man accused of killingsAPPLETON, Wis. — A sentencing date has now been set in Outagamie County Circuit Court for a man convicted of fatally shooting his grandparents in 2019.
Sentencing had been put on hold after attorneys for 20-year-old Alexander Kraus said his mental health had deteriorated and that he was unable to understand the court proceedings.
Kraus was earlier found guilty of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for shooting Dennis and Letha Kraus on April 14, 2019, at their Grand Chute home.
A jury determined while Kraus suffered from a mental disease or defect, he still had the capacity to appreciate his actions were wrong and could have conformed to the law, WLUK-TV reported. He faces two mandatory life sentences, with a judge to determine if, or when Kraus will be eligible for parole.
Judge Mitchell Metropulos has ruled Kraus is now competent to proceed, and set sentencing for Sept. 2.
