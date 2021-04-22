Suspect in tavern shooting charged with homicide
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Wisconsin man was charged Wednesday with killing three people and wounding three others in a weekend shooting at a crowded bar.
Prosecutors charged Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.
Vinson got into a fight at the tavern during which his face was injured, according to the complaint. Surveillance video shows him walking out onto the bar’s patio, where he opened fire. He then jumped over the patio’s railing and ran away, firing as he fled.
Killed were 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha. The video shows Vinson exchanging fire with Donaldson outside the tavern. Donaldson left in a car but later died at a hospital.
Justin Haymond, Jordan Momani and Kevin Serratos were wounded but survived, according to the criminal complaint.
Vinson was arrested in Mount Pleasant after he stole a car from friends, who turned him in after he returned the vehicle, Sheriff David Beth.
Wisconsin officials: Retired officer kills teenage son, takes own life
WATERTOWN, Wis. — A retired Watertown police officer killed his teenage son and then took his own life, according to investigators.
Watertown police said they were called to check on the welfare of Douglas Teuteberg Friday. Officers tried to call the 52-year-old father, then went to his house and found Teuteberg and his 16-year-old son dead.
Officials did not disclose how the two died or name the teenager.
Since Teuteberg was a former Watertown officer, police contacted the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office to investigate. The Wisconsin Department of Justice’s crime scene unit also responded.
The sheriff’s office said evidence at the scene indicates the deaths were a homicide and suicide. No other individuals are believed to be involved.
Audit: State economic agency’s performance improving
MADISON, Wis. — The performance of Wisconsin’s troubled economic development agency improved during the last fiscal year but it must sharpen its oversight of tax credit contracts, policies on closing contracts and the accuracy of online data, according to an audit released Wednesday.
The Legislative Audit Bureau’s biennial review found the quasi-public Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation largely complied with state law and its contracts when administering tax credits, loans and grants to businesses during fiscal year 2019-20. As of December, the agency had awarded about $250 million to businesses to help them through the pandemic.
The amount of past-due loans decreased from $7.6 million to $6.6 million in 2019 and 2020. The audit attributed the decline to WEDC writing off loans and amending contracts to defer repayments.
Auditors noted shortcomings in a number of areas, however.
The agency’s written policies didn’t require awarding tax credits only for wages paid in enterprise zones, special regions designated for economic growth, as required by state law.
The agency at times waited more than a year to revoke tax credits from businesses that failed to meet their contractual obligations. The state Department of Revenue charges interest on unpaid taxes based on the date the firm claims tax credits and the date WEDC revokes them. The lengthy revocation delays result in more interest for businesses, the audit noted.
WEDC’s policies for closing awards are incomplete. For example, procedures don’t require WEDC to reclaim previously awarded tax credits if recipients don’t retain jobs created to earn the credits, the audit said. The agency’s online data didn’t accurately reflect the number of contractually required jobs firms created and retained as a result of WEDC awards and double-counted the number of jobs retained as a result of some awards.
Since WEDC was created in 2011, award recipients have created only about a third of the jobs they planned, according to the audit. Nearly half of 282 awards since then ended before their contracted completion dates because recipients withdrew from the deals, didn’t comply with contract requirements or stopped operating in Wisconsin.
All in all, recipients of the 282 awards created about 20,000 jobs. They had planned about 37,000 jobs.