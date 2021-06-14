Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom
CHICAGO — A man who carjacked a woman’s SUV on Chicago’s West Side returned to the scene of the crime moments later after realizing the woman’s 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat.
The woman was delivering food at about 6:40 p.m. Friday when a man pulled her out of her Nissan SUV and drove off, Chicago police said.
The suspect drove around the block and returned the toddler to her mother unharmed before driving off again in the SUV, police said.
The vehicle later was found abandoned, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.The 26-year-old woman suffered bruising in the attack and was treated and released at a hospital.
Death of inmate restrained by cops deemed homicide
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The death of a 39-year-old inmate restrained by Sangamon County correctional officers and shocked with Tasers has been classified as a homicide, according to authorities.
Jaimeson Daniel Cody died April 28 as he was being restrained and couldn’t breathe, according to a report released Friday by Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon. It said an officer used his weight to apply pressure to Cody’s back as he was on the floor, according to The (Springfield) State Journal-Register.
An officer conducting a regular cell check saw blood on Cody’s jail-issued clothes, leading officers to enter his cell. Cody apparently resisted health checks and attempts to handcuff him. He became unresponsive.
Cody had broken ribs and traces of methamphetamine in his system, according to the coroner’s report. The cause of death was “restraint asphyxia in the setting of methamphetamine intoxication.”
No charges have been filed.
Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright requested a review by the Illinois State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office.
Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell said officers were faced “with a nearly impossible situation” as Cody was apparently harming himself.
“Swift action was necessary and warranted, and it was done with the intent of stopping a harmful situation, not to cause harm,” Campbell said. “Our officers used the methods and techniques that they learned through their training.”
Cody had been arrested for aggravated domestic battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but had not been formally charged.
Fire deemed suspicious after officials find body
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Authorities are investigating a fire in Fort Atkinson as suspicious after finding a body inside the building.
State fire and criminal investigation officials say they have a suspect in custody in connection to the death, but no further information has been released.
The blaze broke out in a home late Friday morning and first responders discovered what they called “heavy” fire conditions.
Singer Brett Young added to Illinois State Fair lineup
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Country singer Brett Young will perform this summer’s Illinois State Fair.
Young will take the grandstand stage on Aug. 20, with opening act Russell Dickerson, Agriculture Department officials said.
Young is an Academy of Country Music Award winner and was the 2018 ASCAP Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year.
The fair is Aug. 12 to 22 at the state fairgrounds in Springfield. Among the other grandstand performers are Sammy Hagar & The Circle, George Thorogood with 38 Special, the I Love the 90’s Tour and a free Neil Diamond tribute.
Man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on drug charges
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man described in court records as a heroin and cocaine trafficking ringleader was sentenced Friday to 10 years in federal prison.
The Journal Sentinel reports Joseph Copeland, 42, whose nickname was “Joe Millionaire,” was arrested in 2018 after spending a decade transporting drugs between Milwaukee and Chicago.
Six other men also were charged in the trafficking operation, which had been distributing kilograms worth of cocaine and heroin in the Milwaukee area.
The arrests were the result of an investigation that began in 2015. All were charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs, and some were charged individually with possessing firearms, or specific sales of drugs.Along with the 10-year prison term, Copeland was ordered to forfeit his automobile.
Copeland’s lawyer requested that Copeland receive proper health care in prison because he has diabetes and had been shot at least four times.