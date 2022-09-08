MADISON, Wis. — A federal judge will allow an oil and gas pipeline to continue to flow on a northern Wisconsin American Indian reservation while its operators work to reroute the line around the tribal land.

The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa sued Enbridge in 2019 demanding it remove the section of line that runs across the tribe's reservation in Ashland County. The tribe is concerned the pipeline could rupture and contaminate its drinking water.

