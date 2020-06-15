Report: 75% of Chicago curfew violation arrestees were black
CHICAGO — Black people made up 75% of those arrested in Chicago for alleged violations of a curfew imposed during demonstrations following George Floyd’s death, according to a newspaper report Sunday.
The Chicago Sun-Times analyzed data, obtained through an information request, for the first five days of a curfew imposed May 30 and lifted June 7. The newspaper found 329 of the 440 people arrested were identified as African American.
The racial disparity in Chicago, where black people are roughly 30% of the population, drew criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois.
Colleen Connell, the group’s executive director, called it “infuriating” considering “the catalyst” for the and the long history of discriminatory treatment of black people in Chicago.
“The curfew basically gave the Chicago Police Department carte blanche to continue over-policing people of color,” Connell said.
Police spokesman Thomas Ahern said the department’s curfew enforcement “was universal, regardless of race or neighborhood.” He said “any enforcement was undertaken for the protection and safety of all residents.”
Floyd, a black man who was handcuffed, died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. Floyd’s death sparked demonstrations against police brutality and racism worldwide.
Grand Tower approves $100K loan to repair sinkhole
GRAND TOWER, Ill. — Grand Tower city leaders have approved a $100,000 emergency loan to repair a sinkhole that has been getting bigger and deeper since flooding overwhelmed the Mississippi River in the small southern Illinois city last year.
At first, the sinkhole “was just a small area,” Fire Chief Dennis Wright said. But earlier this month, the road buckled and the hole grew. It now spans nearly an entire intersection and has brought the sewer system to a halt.
It is nearly 30 feet in diameter and 5 feet deep.
The Grand Tower City Council on June 8 approved the $100,000 loan to fix the hole, The Southern Illinoisan reported.
Wright said he expects repair work to begin next week. Some of the loan will be used to purchase a 6-inch portable pump and electrical hookups for flood pumps in case of a power outage.
Officials: Illinoisans can preregister for license, ID needs
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Illinois residents can preregister online when applying for a driver’s license or identification card, Secretary of State Jesse White announced Friday.
White said he hopes preregistering will save time at driver’s services facilities, where residents have encountered long lines after weeks of the offices being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents can visit cyberdriveillinois.com to provide information ahead of their visit to an office. White’s office says people will still need to bring all required paperwork along to be verified by a clerk in person.
To qualify for the preregistration program, a resident must have an Illinois driver’s license or ID that has not been suspended, canceled or revoked. The license or ID also cannot be expired for more than a year.
Re-opened driver facilities are only open so far to people with expired licenses or IDs or those needing vehicle-related transactions along with new drivers.
White has said employees are required to wear masks and customers are encouraged to wear face coverings.