Illinois man arrested on charges stemming from Capitol riot
CHICAGO — An Illinois man accused of grabbing a police officer’s baton and interfering with law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection in the U.S. Capitol is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, prosecutors said.
Tyng Jing Yang, 60, of Hoffman Estates, Ill., was arrested Wednesday and charged with the felony offense of interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder, along with four related misdemeanor offenses.
He entered the Capitol building illegally, posed for photos in the Rotunda, and when law enforcement officers tried to clear the area, “Yang forcibly interfered with those efforts and physically grabbed hold of an officer’s baton,” according to court documents.
Yang appeared in Chicago’s federal court on Wednesday but was released pending his next court date, which will be a virtual hearing on Nov. 29 in Washington, D.C., according to a spokesperson for Yang’s attorney, Craig Estes.
The judge also ordered Yang, who holds dual Taiwan and U.S. citizenship, to surrender his Taiwanese passport, the Chicago Tribune reported.
The FBI tracked down Yang using cell phone, toll and security camera data, according to court documents.
More than 30 Illinois residents and nearly 900 people nationwide have been arrested on charges stemming from the riot.
Wisconsin deer hunter rescued from river when kayak capsizesFOND DU LAC, Wis. — A deer hunter whose kayak capsized Saturday morning in an eastern Wisconsin wildlife area was rescued after spending about an hour in icy waters.
Authorities say the 27-year-old man from Waupaca was being treated at a hospital for hypothermia after Lamartine firefighters used an inflatable rescue sled to pull him from the Fond du Lac River north of the Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail. His condition is not known, but he was able to give details to law enforcement.
The man said he was attempting to paddle upstream and was going over a patch of ice when it broke away and caused him to capsize. He began walking toward the trail bridge, about 100 yards away. Once he realized the difficulty of prodding through knee- to waist-deep icy waters, he called 911.
The man remained in contact with dispatch until Fond du Lac County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene. The deputies attempted to utilize their inflatable motorized boat, but were unsuccessful due to the ice and shallow water.
Charges recommended for teenagers in bonfire explosionTOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance.
Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge a 17-year-old from Green Bay with second-degree reckless injury and injury by negligent handling of fire. A 16-year-old Pulaski boy could face the same charges in juvenile court.
Authorities say they also plan to ask for charges against the homeowner who was present at the Town of Maple Grove party during Pulaski High School homecoming weekend.
Officials say as many as 40 people may have been hurt when a drum partially filed with gas and diesel fuel was tossed into the fire and exploded the night of Oct. 14.
Investigators say 17 of the injured people were privately transported to hospitals in Green Bay, which is about 25 miles southeast of the town. Seven people injured were flown to burn units in Milwaukee.
Those at the party included current and former students of the Pulaski School District.
Security guard killed in shopping mall shootingCALUMET CITY, Ill. — A security guard was fatally shot inside a Chicago-area shopping mall on Wednesday, police said.
Two men tried to rob a jewelry store at the mall but were met by the security guard, police said. The robbers then pulled out weapons and fired several rounds.
The shooting occurred just after noon at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The guard was transported to a hospital, where he later died.
About 20 people were inside the mall at the time of the shooting and police were working to interview them, Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said.
Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh said a second man suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
At the time of the shooting, about 20 officers were conducting training in a building adjacent to the mall, Kolosh said.
Calumet City is 22 miles south of Chicago.
Man with Adam Toledo when he was shot by police is acquitted
CHICAGO — A man accused of shooting at a car while standing alongside 13-year-old Adam Toledo moments before the teen was fatally shot last year by a Chicago police officer was found not guilty of weapons charges Friday by a Cook County judge.
Ruben Roman, 23, stood trial this week on charges that were not directly related to the death of Toledo, whose killing spurred protests and calls for reform to the Chicago Police Department’s foot pursuit policies.
The charges, three felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and one felony count of recklessly discharging a firearm, instead stemmed from Roman’s alleged actions while with Toledo just before the shooting.
Prosecutors said that Roman fired the rounds that drew the officer’s attention, and that gloves he dropped tested positive for gunshot residue, the Chicago Tribune reported.
But Roman’s defense attorneys argued that no witnesses or forensic evidence definitively tie Roman to the weapon, and that Toledo could have been the person to fire the gun, creating reasonable doubt.
Police body camera footage shows Officer Eric Stillman shoot Adam less than a second after the teen dropped a gun, turned toward the officer and began raising his hands. Stillman chased him down a dark alley after responding to a report of gunshots.
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said there was insufficient evidence to charge the officer in the teenager’s death.
After the deaths of Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, Chicago police changed their foot pursuit policy so officers can no longer chase people on foot simply because they run away or have committed minor offenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.