Vice President Harris in Iowa
Vice President Kamala Harris (second from left) holds a discussion on reproductive health care access with Democratic leaders and health care providers on Thursday at Grand View University in Des Moines.

DES MOINES — Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday said that Iowa is “on the front lines” of the fight over abortion access.

Harris joined a roundtable discussion on reproductive rights with Democratic leaders, health care providers and community advocates at Grand View University in Des Moines.

