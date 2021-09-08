FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Chicago woman falsely claimed a bomb was on a plane at a South Florida airport after missing her flight, authorities said.
The 46-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and charged with falsely reporting a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.
Airline employees told responding deputies that the woman had stated that a bomb was in her checked-in luggage that was aboard a plane, officials said. She made the claim after workers told her that she and her party had arrived too late to board the plane, detectives said.
The plane was already taxiing out to the runway but had not taken off when it was rerouted. Passengers were evacuated, and the plane was searched. No explosives were found, officials said.
WAUKEGAN — A man who fled to Poland in 1995 after being accused of a fatal drunken driving crash in Illinois has been convicted of reckless homicide.
Marek Josko, 67, was sent back to the U.S. in 2020. He was convicted last week in Lake County after a four-day trial.
“Using the immutable laws of physics, our crash reconstruction experts determined there was only one way the crash could happen,” Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Hoffert said. “Marek Josko was speeding and driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Route 41.”
The victim was Dennis Bourassa. Josko was arrested in Poland in 2018, but the extradition process lasted two years. He faces three to 14 years in prison in Illinois.
Christian school defies mask mandate, loses accreditation
KANKAKEE — A Christian school in northeastern Illinois that declined to enforce a mask mandate has lost state recognition but will seek accreditation in other ways, a newspaper reported.
Kankakee Trinity Academy, a pre-K-12 school in Kankakee, can’t participate in events affiliated with the Illinois Elementary School Association or Illinois High School Association. It also will lose access to state aid for certain programs, though officials said it didn’t add up to much. The school opened in 1981 and has 350 students, the Daily Journal reported.
Kankakee Trinity will seek accreditation from the Association of Christian Schools International. “Full accreditation with ACSI means that your child will have access to any college or university throughout the world,” a school letter to parents said.
Brookfield Zoo to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to animals
BROOKFIELD — Animals at Brookfield Zoo in suburban Chicago are getting their own COVID-19 vaccinations.
Primates, small carnivores, big cats and bears will be among the first to get shots.
“Vaccinating animals is not only important for their own health, but healthy animals help keep humans healthy, too,” said Dr. Mike Adkesson, vice president of clinical medicine at the Chicago Zoological Society, which manages the zoo..
Similar shots have started at the Detroit Zoo and other zoos in the U.S. Like humans, the animals will get two doses three weeks apart.
The vaccine, made by Zoetis, has been authorized by the federal government and Illinois officials.