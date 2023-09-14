ALGONA, Iowa — An Iowa police officer died after being shot while trying to arrest a man who was later captured in Minnesota, officials said Thursday.

Algona Police officer Kevin Cram was shot just before 8 p.m. Wednesday as he tried to serve an arrest warrant on 43-year-old Kyle Ricke, said Mitch Mortvedt, assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Cram, a 33-year-old husband and father who had been an officer in Algona since 2015, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

