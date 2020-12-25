Chicago hit-and-run kills woman, 48, and 12-year-old boy
CHICAGO — A woman and a 12-year-old boy who were crossing a Chicago street were struck and fatally injured Wednesday night by a car that then sped away from the scene, police said.
Araceli Gutierrez, 48, and Giovanne Bucio, 12, were taken to different hospitals after they were struck about 8 p.m. in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood, police said.
Both were pronounced dead about an hour later.
Police did not immediately release information about the relationship between the two victims, who were identified Thursday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Chicago police are looking for the dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene at a high rate of speed after the victims were struck. Police said that car likely has some front-end damage near the driver’s side headlight area and is believed to a Chevy Malibu manufactured between 2009 and 2012.
Police are asking the public to keep watch for such a vehicle and to contact the Chicago Police Department with any information about the fatal hit-and-run.
Wisconsin National Guard resumes F-16 flights after crash
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison-based Wisconsin National Guard fighter squadron has resumed F-16 flights after grounding pilots in the wake of a fatal crash earlier this month.
Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones of the 115th Fighter Wing was killed Dec. 8 when his F-16 went down in Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. The 115th’s commander, Col. Bart Van Roo, grounded the rest of the squadron until officials could determine it was safe to fly again. Jones’ crash marked the third time in the last 25 years an F-16 from the 115th has gone down. The pilots in the previous two crashes survived.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that 115th pilots resumed flights on Dec. 15. Capt. Leslie Westmount, the 115th’s spokeswoman, told the newspaper that she couldn’t provide any information on the Air Force’s ongoing investigation into Jones’ crash. Van Roo has said it could take a month to determine what happened to Jones’ plane and up to a year to determine why.
The Air Force announced in April that the 115th would receive a fleet of new F-35s to replace its 33-year-old F-16s.
Milwaukee council bashes ousted police chief’s attorney
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Common Council members are blasting ousted Police Chief Alfonso Morales’ attorney for making what they consider racist remarks on a radio show.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that Franklyn Gimbel told WTMJ-AM on Monday that former Milwaukee Police Chief Harold Brier was “an old-fashioned law and order guy if ever there was one.” The Common Council condemned Briar in 1984 for making racist remarks.
Gimbel also said that the city’s police commission has faltered because commissioners are appointed according to zip codes instead of their IQs.
Eleven council members issued a statement calling Gimbel’s remarks about Brier “disturbing” and his comments about the commission “inaccurate and racist.”
Gimbel said in response that he’s always been on the side of side of racial justice and his comment about Brier wasn’t a compliment.
He also said that his remarks about the commission were poorly articulated. People of color have experience relevant to police oversight but current commissioners lack that experience, he explained.
Gimbel made the comments days after a judge reversed the commission’s decision to demote Morales. The commission made the move amid criticism of the way Morales handled multiple incidents involving Black people, including the arrest of Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown. Gimbel is representing Morales in negotiations with the city over Morales’ future.
Cat reunited with Iowa owner after nearly 5-year absence
DES MOINES — A cat named Lottie has been reunited with his Des Moines owners just in time for Christmas after he went missing nearly five years ago.
The Des Moines Register reported that 37-year-old Kara Hanlon figured the cat had died until she got a letter in the mail saying otherwise. The Animal Rescue League’s animal control division had picked up Lottie and identified him by scanning his microchip. She got him back Monday.
“It does seem like a Christmas miracle that he just shows up and we get this letter out of the blue,” said Hanlon, noting that the last picture she snapped of the cat was taken in 2015 while he sat in a Christmas gift bag.
He disappeared early the next year after he was let outside accidentally. Lottie, now 6, is underweight and has ear mites, but both issues should be remedied soon.
He doesn’t seem to recognize his old home, Hanlon said, and he certainly doesn’t know his real name anymore. But he already befriended her new baby, she said.
“It’s come full circle now,” said Hanlon. “He’s just a little sweetie. And he’s clearly got short-term memory loss or amnesia, so he’s not going to be allowed to go outside anymore. He’s just going to have to live the indoor life now.”