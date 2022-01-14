Deputy kills man accused of tire iron attack
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — A Woodbury County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man Wednesday night who had attacked him with a tire iron, authorities said.
Deputies were called to a mobile home park in Sergeant Bluff about 6 p.m. to check a report of a burglary, according to the Sioux City Journal. After deputies arrived, a witness pointed them to someone who was trying to enter a home.
When deputies approached the man, they said he threatened them with a tire iron. A deputy fired a stun gun at the man but it didn’t stop him and he hit another deputy with the tire iron, the sheriff’s office said.
The second deputy then shot the man. He was taken to a Sioux City hospital, where he died.
Authorities didn’t immediately name the dead man or the deputies.
Man arrested after hundreds of pigs die of neglect
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — An Iowa man has been arrested after hundreds of pigs died at his farm last month after they went without adequate food and were kept in conditions so cold that some of their ears froze off.
Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies arrested the 38-year-old man Monday on one count of livestock neglect, a misdemeanor, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reported.
The man had been hired to raise 2,500 baby pigs until they reached around 280 pounds, according to court records. The animals were delivered to his farm in rural Cedar Falls in late December with 15 tons of feed.
By Dec. 30, a consultant found that 800 of the pigs had died and that the animals didn’t have ready access to water and some didn’t have access to food. The consultant also found temperatures inside the barns was found to be under 50 degrees Fahrenheit, when freshly weened hogs need temperatures around 80 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit to survive, court records state.
Authorities removed the remaining pigs from the farm to another facility, 51 pigs perished during the move and another 60 died in the following days, records state. The hogs died of malnutrition and dehydration, a state veterinarian determined.
Alcohol-related deaths increase in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin rose almost 25% in 2020, according to a report released Thursday.
Data compiled by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows 1,077 Wisconsin residents died of alcohol-related causes in 2020, up from 865 in 2019. The data was compiled from U.S. residents’ death certificates.
The report uses the U.S. Centers for Disease Control’s definition of alcohol-related deaths to mean deaths directly attributed to excessive drinking such as alcohol poisoning and liver disease. The definition does not include deaths caused by drunken driving or alcohol-fueled violence.
Overall, Wisconsin residents died from alcohol-related causes at a rate nearly 25% higher than the nationwide rate in 2020.
The report speculates that the increase in deaths may be driven by higher rates of binge drinking in Wisconsin and the state’s history of high alcohol consumption.
14-year-olds killed in separate Chicago shootings
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot on Chicago’s South Side just hours after another boy the same age was shot and killed on the city’s near West Side, police said Thursday.
No arrests had been made in the shootings Wednesday, police said.
The first shooting happened just before 4 p.m. Police said a boy, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Javion Ivy, was standing on the sidewalk when he was shot twice in the chest. Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan told reporters Thursday morning that witnesses told police they saw two people fleeing the scene. The boy was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after.
Deenihan said the second boy was shot at about 8:50 p.m. in Englewood on the South Side. He said the boy was walking with a friend when someone in a dark colored vehicle shot him in the head. The boy, identified by the medical examiner’s office as James Sweezer, was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.
Police said the second shooting happened in the same neighborhood where earlier that evening a 29-year-old woman sitting in her car was shot and killed by two males who climbed from their vehicle, walked over and opened fire before driving off. No arrests have been made in that shooting and police did not say if they believe the two slayings were related.
Iowa hospitals stressed by virus spread, testing demand
DES MOINES, Iowa — A surge in coronavirus cases in Iowa has significantly stressed medical centers as people rush to get tested, hospitalizations surge and health care workers are sidelined by illness, a hospital official said Thursday.
University of Iowa Health Care CEO Suresh Gunasekaran said Iowa is likely entering a peak of virus activity with the highly transmissible omicron variant, and the next three to four weeks will be critical in determining the severity and length of the virus surge.
Demand for testing at hospitals and clinics is at an all-time high, and among those infected are many health care workers or their families. That has led to staff shortages that have strained hospital resources more now than at any time during the pandemic, Gunasekaran said.
Gunasekaran repeated his earlier calls for people to get vaccinated, wear masks and practice social distancing.
Iowa’s seven-day moving average of cases rose to 4,901 cases per day on Tuesday, surpassing the peak of 4,622 cases on Nov. 15, 2020, when Iowa experienced its previous worst surge, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Data.
Wisconsin National Guard to fill hospital staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin National Guard troops will help fill staffing shortages at the state’s hospitals and nursing homes over the coming weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 patients, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.
The governor said troops are being trained as certified nursing assistants. About 50 soldiers were deployed to six nursing homes during the past week. Another 80 soldiers who started training this week will deploy at the end of January. And a group of 80 soldiers will begin training in early February and deploy by the end of that month.
The administration noted that as of Wednesday it has helped recruit 626 nurses and other health care workers to support 76 health care facilities in the state.
Victim identified in fatal Des Moines hit-and-run
DES MOINES, Iowa — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Des Moines as a 32-year-old man.
Police said in a news release that officers responded around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday to East Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and found William “Cody” Kline suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Police sought the public’s help in finding a car involved in the crash, and later Wednesday morning found a vehicle that investigators think hit Kline.
Davenport demands fixes at troubled apartment complexes
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A company that owns a Davenport apartment complex that has been declared uninhabitable now is facing problems at another complex.
The Quad City Times reports that inspections of Crestwood Apartments revealed problems that include mold, mildew and rodents. Davenport officials ordered the property vacated in August.
City emails, notices and orders obtained by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus through a public records request show a similar situation playing out at Heatherton Apartments, which is owned by the same Minnesota-based group. Issues there include water damage.
The city found during a December inspection that some items had been fixed but that other issues hadn’t. City officials warned that if the property fails a reinspection later this month that the 60-day process of vacating it would begin.
City officials and records indicate the real estate investment and property management companies tied to Heatherton Apartments are managed by Ryan Schmidt of Forest Lake, Minn. Schmidt didn’t return messages from The Quad City Times seeking comment. Nor did an attorney representing the management group.
Gov. Reynolds ill, cancels public events
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds canceled official activities on Thursday and today due to an illness, but her spokesman said she tested negative for COVID-19.
Reynolds was absent from the Condition of the Guard address Thursday morning in the Iowa House by Iowa National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, Alex Murphy, the governor’s spokesman, said in a statement that Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg would attend the speech as well as a later event and sign a proclamation at the Iowa Capitol. Murphy noted all other events were canceled for Thursday and today.
“Governor Reynolds is not feeling well, but has tested negative for Covid-19,” the statement said.
Cologuard developer planning Madison expansion
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison-based company that specializes in the detection of early stage cancers announced Thursday that it will invest $350 million to expand its work in Wisconsin.
Exact Sciences said in a statement the expansion at its Madison campuses, including a new research and development center, could eventually create an additional 1,300 jobs.
The cancer screening and diagnostics company may be best known for its noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test, Cologuard. The DNA stool sample test was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 2014 and has been used more than 7 million times, according to Exact Science.
Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. board recently authorized increasing Exact Science’s Enterprise Zone tax credits from $9 million to $27.5 million if the company creates at least 1,300 new jobs and invests at least $350 million in capital expenditures by 2025.
Gov. Evers pardons 54 more people
MADISON, Wis. — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday he had pardoned 54 more people, bringing his total to nearly 400, the most of any Wisconsin governor.
Most of the latest pardons involved low-level drug offenses. Other offenses included fraud, burglary, theft and drunken driving.
“These pardon recipients have the support of many local officials, neighbors and community members and have earned a second chance,” Evers said in a statement.
Evers has granted 391 pardons over three years in office, more than the nearly 300 pardons that former Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle issued over eight years. Republican Govs. Tommy Thompson and Scott McCallum issued 262 pardons before Doyle took office. Republican Gov. Scott Walker didn’t issue a single pardon during his two terms before Evers defeated him in 2018.
A pardon doesn’t erase or seal a conviction, but it does restore the right to own a gun; to vote; to be on a jury; to hold public office; and to hold various licenses. A pardon doesn’t keep someone’s criminal record from showing up on background checks, but applicants often say clemency makes them more attractive to employers.
Illinois Secretary of State offices to remain closed
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — All Illinois Secretary of State departments will not conduct in-person transactions including driver services fort another week, until Jan. 24, the agency said Thursday, citing the continued high number of COVID-19 cases statewide.
The Secretary of State offices and facilities first closed on Jan. 3, due to the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday–Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“We are pleased to see what appears to be the beginning of a downswing in COVID-19 cases and, if this trend continues, we will reopen Jan. 24 for face-to-face transactions,” Secretary of State Jesse White said.
White said three commercial driver’s license facilities will open on Tuesday, Jan. 18, for in-person CDL services only. The CDL facilities are in Rockford, Springfield and Marion.
White is encouraging the public to visit ilsos.gov for online services including renewing a license plate sticker, renewing a driver’s license or ID card and filing business services documents such as incorporations and annual reports.
DNR board to vote on PFAS rules
MADISON, Wis. — The state Department of Natural Resources policy board is set to vote later this month on permanent rules implementing a law that restricts the use of firefighting foam that contains PFAS chemicals.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill in 2020 that prohibits the use of foam that contains PFAS except in emergency situations and for testing, and then only if it can be disposed of or stored without seeping into the environment.
The DNR estimates the rules could cost facilities that use foam for emergencies or testing a total of $600,000 to $4 million annually, although costs could shrink over time as facilities use replacement foam or other methods.
The board is set to vote on the rules at a meeting Jan. 26 in Madison.
PFAS are man-made chemicals commonly used in cookware, carpets and firefighting foam. They don’t break down over time in the environment and have been associated with serious health problems, including cancer and reduced birth weights. Multiple regions of Wisconsin have been dealing with mounting PFAS pollution, including Madison, Marinette and the town of Campbell just outside La Crosse.