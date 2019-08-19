Iowa man, woman get 30 years in prison for abusing boy
ELDORA, Iowa — A man and woman who confined the man’s son in a basement in central Iowa have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The Des Moines Register reported that 31-year-old Alex Shadlow and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Traci Tyler, were sentenced Friday.Shadlow had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury. Tyler had pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.
Prosecutors said Tyler and Shadlow locked his 8-year-old son in a space beneath the basement stairs of their Ackley home for at least nine hours a day in summer 2017. The boy told authorities he slept on concrete, had no access to a bathroom and food was withheld.
Officials probe respiratory illness at veterans’ home
QUINCY, Ill. — State officials are investigating several cases of communicable respiratory illness at the same state-run veterans’ home in Quincy where there have been multiple outbreaks of Legionnaires Disease over the years.
The (Quincy) Herald-Whig reported that the departments of Veterans’ Affairs and Public Health on Friday confirmed nine cases of communicable respiratory illness and three possible illnesses.
State officials said Legionella bacteria isn’t suspected as the cause. It was previously blamed for several Legionnaires’ disease outbreaks at the home from 2015 to 2018. Over a dozen people died and numerous others were sickened.
Illinois health officials urge caution with blue-green algae
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Environmental officials are urging residents to be cautious of blue-green algae growth along Illinois waterways.
Blue-green algae growth, known as cyanobacteria, is made up of microscopic organisms that naturally occur in streams and lakes. Most of the growth is harmless, but some can produce toxic chemicals that cause sickness in people and pets.
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Public Health are reminding people to avoid contact with water that looks like spilled green or blue-green paint, has green-color streaks or greenish globs suspended in the water below the service. They also recommend not allowing pets to drink the water.
If there’s contact, public health officials recommend rinsing off with fresh clean water as soon as possible.
Runway project forces Sioux City airport to close 3 times
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City airport must close several times in the next month because of a runway construction project.
The Sioux City Journal reported that the airport is working on rebuilding a secondary runway, and the closures are needed because of work on the areas where that secondary runway intersects the main one.
The airport closed to flights Thursday and was scheduled to reopen Sunday at 8 p.m. The next two closures are Aug. 23 through Aug. 25 and Sept. 14 through Sept. 15.The overall $24 million runway project is scheduled to be completed next spring. The Federal Aviation Administration is paying 90 percent of the cost.
Severe weather delays Chicago Air Show
CHICAGO — Severe weather sweeping through parts of Illinois and Indiana postponed the start of the final day of the Chicago Air and Water Show.
Emergency management officials issued a statement Sunday saying the event that features the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the Royal Air Force Red Arrows would begin at noon, instead of in the morning. Officials changed the start time of the show several times Sunday because of severe weather.The National Weather Service had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for large swaths of northeastern Illinois and northwestern Indiana. In Chicago, wind gusts of up to 60 mph had been expected.
Severe weather also impacted Saturday’s show with delays.