2nd judge will rule on Iowa absentee ballots
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One day after an Iowa judge voided 50,000 absentee ballot requests, a second judge said Friday he will rule shortly on the Trump campaign’s motion to invalidate at least 14,000 more.
Judge Patrick Tott heard arguments Friday morning on the dispute in Woodbury County.
At issue is whether Woodbury County’s elections commissioner, Patrick Gill, acted improperly when he sent absentee ballot request forms to 57,000 registered voters that had their personal information filled in. About 14,000 have been returned so far.
Judge Ian Thornhill ruled Thursday that a similar mailing in Linn County violated a directive from the Iowa Secretary of State, who ordered counties to leave the forms blank when mailed to voters in order to ensure uniformity statewide.
Thornhill ordered the county to void 50,000 requests that had been returned and to contact those voters, who will have to either fill out a new blank request or vote in person. Linn County officials said they would abide by the ruling and send out new forms next month. Ballots will be mailed beginning Oct. 5.
The Trump campaign and Republican Party groups have also filed a similar challenge in Johnson County.
1 child dies in UTV accident
CUMBERLAND, Wis. — One child died and three others were hurt, including one critically, when their off-road vehicle overturned in Barron County, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies responded to the crash east of Cumberland Thursday afternoon. Four children, ages 11, 12, 13 and 14, were riding in a utility task vehicle when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn and throwing all four from the UTV, officials said.
A 13-year-old Cumberland girl died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota with critical injuries.
A 14-year-old boy who suffered a head injury was also airlifted to Regions, treated and released late Thursday. An 11-year-old boy from Rice Lake was treated at Marshfield Medical Center and released.
None of the children were wearing helmets or using seatbelts, authorities said.
Charges possible in infant death
WAUSAU, Wis. — Wausau police are recommending a 23-year-old woman be charged in the death of her infant who suffocated while sleeping with her and a man last March.
First responders were called to the woman’s Wausau home early the morning of March 30 on a report of an infant who wasn’t breathing. An autopsy found the 3-month-old boy was accidentally asphyxiated due to an unsafe sleep environment, according to police.
The mother drank alcohol and smoked marijuana with an 18-year-old man before they went to bed and that Huron placed her infant in bed with them, police said. She woke to find the baby unresponsive.
Police said their review of records showed the mother had been warned in the past not to sleep with her newborn and had been provided educational materials on safe sleeping.
Medical examiners face autopsy backlog
DES MOINES — Some Iowa families have been unable for weeks to bury loved ones who have died because of a backlog of autopsies at the Iowa state medical examiner’s office.
The office is backlogged at least two weeks, and 47 families are currently waiting for autopsies, television station KCCI reported. The Iowa Department of Human Services blamed, in part, a lack of specialized pathologists and retirements at the county level for the backlog. Also to blame is a 25% increase in autopsies because of a jump in homicides, car accidents and other traumatic deaths that require a full autopsy, department spokesman Matt Highland said.
The state medical examiner’s office conducts autopsies for 96 of Iowa’s 99 counties. To ease the burden, a new law allows the state to work with the University of Iowa.
“But they are facing the same challenges,” Highland said. “They are also at capacity and often times diverting cases to us as well.”