Wisconsin man arrested for Michigan incident
HARRISON, Mich. — A Wisconsin man accused of ramming his pickup truck into a Michigan State Police SUV in northern Michigan has been arrested, authorities said.
According to The Detroit News, Johah Vaughn, 36, was arrested on Friday in Clare County.
Vaughn was being sought by authorities after an incident Wednesday in Missaukee County that started with members of the state police fugitive team pulling over an older green Dodge pickup truck.
According to the state police, as the driver of the truck talked to officers, the passenger who was believed to be Vaughn slid over into the driver’s seat and drove away. State police troopers gave chase and during the pursuit, according to police, the truck allegedly rammed the state police SUV twice with enough force to run it off the road and into a ditch. A state trooper was treated for minor injuries at a nearby hospital.
It was not immediately clear what charges Vaughn was facing. Michigan State Police did not immediately respond to a request for information about the charges.
According to the newspaper, Vaughn has a Wisconsin driver’s license but it was unclear where Vaughn lives in Wisconsin.
Kenosha police sergeant killed in snowmobile crash
KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha police sergeant has died in a snowmobile crash in northern Wisconsin, the department announced.
Sgt. Trevor Albrecht was killed in a crash in Iron County. Sheriff’s officials there say his snowmobile veered off a trail in the Town of Knight Saturday afternoon and hit several trees.
Life-saving efforts were attempted on scene and continued when first responders arrived but were ultimately unsuccessful.
The 41-year-old husband and father was pronounced dead at the scene.
In addition to his career in law enforcement, he was also an Army veteran. Department officials say Albrecht “left a positive impact on all those he encountered.”
Iowa hospitalizations remain under 500
DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa rose over a 24-hour period this weekend, but remained below the threshold of 500 that plagued the state since October.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said 484 people were being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals on Sunday, up 10 from Saturday but down from 505 on Friday. Saturday’s number of 474 was the first time since Oct. 18 that the number of people hospitalized was below 500.
The state reported 730 new cases and two deaths Sunday to give Iowa a total of 304,852 cases and 4,323 deaths since the pandemic began. Over the two weeks, Iowa has seen the number of cases decrease from 938 new cases per day on Jan. 3 to just more than 885 new cases per day on Sunday.
Iowa reported a 14-day positivity rate of 13% on Sunday.
No new reporting was issued on the state’s virus-tracking website on Monday, when the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed.