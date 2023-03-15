Lawmakers allow conversion therapy for LGBTQ patients
MADISON, Wis. — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Assembly voted Tuesday to continue allowing therapists and others to attempt to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
The state’s Marriage and Family Therapy, Professional Counseling, and Social Work Examining Board barred conversion therapy in December. A month later, the Legislature’s Republican-controlled rules committee voted to temporarily suspend the ban.
Republicans brought a bill to the Assembly floor Tuesday that would prohibit the board from enacting any future conversion therapy bans.
The chamber voted 61-35 to place the bill in committee, ensuring that the rules committee’s decision to allow conversion therapy will stand until the current legislative session ends in 2024.
Ban on cash bail in hands of Illinois’ Supreme Court
CHICAGO — Illinois lawmakers’ effort to end cash bail is in the state Supreme Court’s hands after justices heard arguments Tuesday on behalf of top Democrats, and a group of prosecutors and sheriffs who are challenging the law.
The state Supreme Court ordered in January that the provision would not take effect as anticipated and agreed to an “expedited” review following a Kankakee County judge’s ruling that the General Assembly’s elimination of cash bail was unconstitutional.
Brief arguments before the Supreme Court’s seven justices in Springfield on Tuesday largely centered on whether lawmakers have the authority to make such a sweeping change to pretrial procedures.
The package, dubbed the SAFE-T Act, passed the General Assembly in January 2021 — and was later amended to increase the type of offenses still eligible for cash bail.
Deputy Solicitor General Alex Hemmer, representing Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Democratic legislative leaders, argued that the legislature has set policy for decades that affect the pretrial process for Illinois criminal defendants. The previous ruling overturning the law was “clearly wrong on the law,” he argued.
If the Supreme Court struck down the change, Hemmer said it would call 60 years of legislative work on bail law into question. He also compared it to lawmakers frequently crafting laws that set mandatory jail sentences tied to certain convictions.
Several justices questioned whether the law impeded judges’ ability to manage their courtrooms.
Jim Rowe, the state’s attorney for Kankakee County, argued that judges should have the option to set a cash bail as “a tool in the toolbox” to ensure that defendants come to the courthouse for trial.
Wisconsin Assembly votes to mandate school officers
MADISON, Wis. — Schools that experience a high number of crimes would have to hire police officers and station them in their buildings under a Republican-authored bill the state Assembly passed Tuesday.
Under the bill, if a school has more than 100 incidents in a semester, and at least 25 of those result in an arrest, the school must hire an armed school resource officer to work at the school.
The cost of hiring the officer would be partially reimbursed by the state using federal COVID-19 relief money. The state education department said it could not calculate how many schools may qualify.
The chamber approved another bill Tuesday that would require schools to collect and report information about crimes on school grounds. The GOP-controlled Legislature passed that measure last session, but Democratic Gov. Tony Evers vetoed it.
Nurse accused of assaults faces licensing sanctions
A registered nurse accused of attacking a county jailer and dousing her father with a substance police called “homemade acid” is now facing possible sanctions from the Iowa Board of Nursing.
Jeannie Murphy, 48, of Oelwein, is charged by the board with being involved in the unauthorized possession or use of a controlled substance and failing to comply with an unspecified order of the board.
The circumstances that led to those charges being filed are not being made public pursuant to a 2021 Iowa Supreme County ruling that keeps confidential the alleged facts that give rise to licensing-board charges until the cases are completely resolved.
Court records indicate that on Jan. 4, Murphy was arrested at the Oelwein home she shared with her father, Mitchell Murphy. She was charged with domestic abuse assault with intent to inflict serious injury.
Five days after her arrest in that case, while in the Fayette County Jail, Murphy allegedly attacked a detention officer, court records show. After being Tasered, she allegedly attacked the officer a second time, which resulted in the officer sustaining a concussion. Murphy was charged with attempted murder and felony assault
