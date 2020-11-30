Chicago-area priest investigated for past child sex abuse
CHICAGO — The Archdiocese of Chicago is investigating allegations that a suburban priest sexually abused children 25 years ago.
Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote a letter to parishioners on Saturday saying he asked the Rev. David Ryan to “step aside from ministry” after the archdiocese received the allegations.
Ryan, pastor at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Parish in Lake Zurich, has been “directed to live away from the parish” during the investigation and “is fully cooperating with this direction,” Cupich said in the letter.
The abuse allegations were from when Ryan was assigned to Maryville Academy in Des Plaines.
Ryan did not return messages seeking comment left Sunday.
Cupich said the allegations have been reported to Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. Officials with DCFS and the state’s attorney’s office did not return messages left Sunday.
The Archdiocese of Chicago, which covers Cook and Lake counties, serves around 2.2 million Catholics.Ryan was ordained in Springfield in June 1979 and started working in Maryville six year later. He became acting executive director in 2003. He also worked in southwestern Illinois, serving at a Godfrey parish and as director for the Catholic Children’s Home in Alton, according to the Lake Zurich church’s website.
Inmate from Arizona dies at Thomson prison after fightTHOMSON, Ill. — A 37-year-old inmate from Arizona has died at a northwestern Illinois prison after a fight with another inmate.
The Federal Bureau of Prisons reported the death of Edsel Aaron Badoni at Thomson prison on Friday night.
Badoni, of Arizona, died around 2:30 p.m. after the fight.
The other inmate was not identified and was treated for unspecified injuries.
The FBI was investigating.
Badoni was serving nearly 14 years for assault with a deadly weapon, assault resulting in serious bodily injury and discharging a firearm during a violent crime.
Legal group to help Illinoisans clear marijuana convictionsCHICAGO — A new legal group will help people with marijuana convictions in Illinois clear their records.
New Leaf Illinois launched earlier this month as part of the state’s law legalizing recreational cannabis.
Under the law, people with low-level marijuana convictions can have their records expunged and state officials estimate hundreds of thousands of people are eligible. New Leaf, a state-sponsored program, will help people do that.
Backers say it’s a critical step in undoing the damage done by a half-century of the war on drugs, which has particularly affected minorities, who were likely to be arrested and prosecuted for marijuana offenses.
The help is available statewide to “make sure that there was going to be that same level of advocacy for people statewide to be able to be freed of the collateral consequences of cannabis convictions,” said Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, a Peoria Democrat who helped write the law, according to WCIA -TV.
Sales of legal marijuana in Illinois began earlier this year.
State’s EPA remakes education program for virtual useSPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has revised its environmental education programs for virtual use because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The theme of this year’s Poster, Poetry and Prose Contest is “Fight Food Waste: Our Environment Can’t be Replaced!” It focuses on diversions to food waste which are easier on the environment, including climate change.
Students may be introduced to the topics using the EPA’s online curriculum, “Environmental Pathways: Where does my Food Go?” After completing the unit, which was developed by the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign, creative work may be submitted for the contest to the EPA by Feb. 1, 2021.
Teachers and parents may also consider “Dive In! 2020.” It is the annual event, restructured with pre-recorded presentations to be used virtually, which takes viewers throughout the state and discusses protection of natural resources.