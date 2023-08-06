Rep. Zach Nunn has four national security bills waiting for votes by the U.S. House when the body returns to Washington in September.
Each of the bills focuses on foreign countries’ influence on U.S. national security, particularly discouraging global reliance on Russian agriculture and Chinese finances impacting terrorists groups, and money laundering surrounding fentanyl distribution.
The four bills’ introduction dates range from April to late July. Either sponsored or cosponsored by Nunn, R-Altoona, each advanced through the House Financial Services Committee July 26 and are ready to be voted on by the entire body.
Stop Fentanyl Money Laundering Act
To tackle fentanyl, a topic commonly associated with the U.S. southern border, Nunn cosponsored a bill to investigate money laundering by foreign groups.
This legislation would provide authority to the U.S. secretary of the treasury to investigate money laundering concerns with entities outside the U.S. connected to illicit fentanyl and narcotic financing, as well as “other purposes,” according to the bill’s text.
No Russian Agriculture Act
Another foreign-focused bill by Nunn aims to coordinate less global reliance on Russian agriculture.
The bill addresses all Russian agricultural commodities, and fertilizer and grain specifically.
The bill states the secretary of the treasury would instruct U.S. executives at each international financial institution to use U.S. voice, vote and influence to encourage projects to decrease reliance on Russian agricultural commodities.
Exposing China’s Support for the Taliban Act
Another bipartisan bill cosponsored by Nunn aims to stop Chinese support for the Taliban.
The bill would prompt a review of financial activities by the Chinese government and Chinese companies that support narcotic transactions, exploitation of natural resources and terrorist networks.
Additionally, it would prompt a review in Afghanistan to assess financial, commercial and economic activities by the Chinese government that attempt to counter American strategies.
Financial Technology Protection Act
Nunn’s Financial Technology Protection Act would create a working group to combat money laundering, terrorist activity and other illicit financing.
The working group would create reports detailing potential uses of digital assets by countries and foreign terrorist organizations to threaten U.S. national security, as well as a plan to mitigate use of digital assets for such purposes.
The working group would be comprised of senior level representation from various Department of the Treasury and Department of Justice groups as well as five people appointed by the under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. The working group would report to the heads of each of the agencies listed annually for three years.
The bill was introduced by Nunn and Rep. James Himes, a Democrat from Connecticut and has since been cosponsored by three Republicans, Reps. Warren Davidson of Ohio, Michael Lawler of New York and William Timmons, IV of South Carolina.