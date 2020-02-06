Health committee to take input on GOP sex assault kit bill
MADISON, Wis. — Assembly Republicans were set Wednesday to finally hold a public hearing on some form of legislation designed to prevent a backlog of untested sexual assault evidence kits.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has been pushing Assembly Republicans to pass two bipartisan bills that would create new kit submission protocols and create a new database to track kits. Both measures cleared the Senate in October but the Assembly Health Committee’s chairman, Rep. Joe Sanfelippo, has refused to hold a hearing on them.
Kaul has made sexual assault kit testing a campaign issue; denying a hearing for either bill deprives the attorney general of a major political victory. Assembly Republicans moved Friday to seize the issue from Kaul, introducing a third bill.
This one would incorporate the submission and tracking proposals in the original bills. It also would create a sexual assault victim bill of rights, mandate police notify immigration authorities of anyone in the country illegally arrested for or convicted of sexual assault and allow student victims to enter school choice programs regardless of eligibility.
Both the immigration notification and school choice provisions are non-starters for Democrats. Still, Sanfelippo scheduled a hearing on the bill just hours hours after it was introduced.
Man says he has virus, sprays store with disinfectant
JOLIET, Ill. — Police are searching for a man who caused thousands of dollars of damage in a Walmart in suburban Chicago by spraying disinfectant inside the store while wearing a surgical mask and a sign on his back declaring that he has the deadly coronavirus.
Two men apparently in their 20s walked into the store in Joliet on Sunday. One of them put on the yellow surgical mask and started spraying Lysol on clothing, produce and health and beauty items, causing nearly $10,000 in damage, police said.
“He was telling everyone the same thing, that he was protecting them from the virus,” said Tony Prokes, a customer. The man wore a homemade sign on his back that read, “Caution I have the Coronavirus.”
The apparent prank comes amid growing worldwide concern about the virus that has killed hundreds of people, most of them in mainland China, and sickened more than 20,000 around the world.
The U.S. has declared a public health emergency and took drastic steps to restrict entry into the country. In Chicago, health officials in Chicago reported recently that a woman who had traveled to Wuhan, China, had become infected with the virus. Later they reported that the woman had infected her husband in what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said was the first person-to-person spread of coronavirus in the United States.
Another robbery charge filed against 2 slaying suspects
DES MOINES — Another robbery charge has been filed against two men suspected of killing two brothers and a teenage friend at a southeast Des Moines duplex.
Emmanuel Totaye Jr., 19, and Daishawn Gills, 20, already are charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one of robbery connected to last Thursday’s shootings. Polk County court records don’t list the names of lawyers who could comment for the pair.
Police said in news release Wednesday that the two assaulted and robbed a juvenile at his home earlier on the day of the shootings.otaye and Gills are accused of killing Devonte Swanks, 19, and Malachi Swanks, 16; and a friend, Thayne Wright, 15. All lived in Des Moines.
Items belonging to the victims were found at the residences of both suspects, police said.