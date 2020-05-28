News in your town

Wisconsin panel to vote on mailing absentee ballot forms

Wisconsin State Fair canceled for first time since 1945

Iowa officials looking for person who burned kittens in box

Tornadoes rake parts of Iowa in 2nd day of severe weather

Wisconsin panel to vote on mailing absentee ballot forms

state page news in brief

Shunned by his party, Iowa's Steve King fights for his seat

Wisconsin courts to resume operations with virus controls

Police say man found dead in Cedar Rapids home was killed

Parties target control of state legislatures, redistricting

2 injured when house explodes in Janesville, Wis.

Justices allow Wisconsin lower courts to resume with virus controls

Judge: Illinois federal courts will look 'quite different'

Tornado touches down briefly in Des Moines suburb