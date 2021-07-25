Shootings leave 4 dead, at least 20 wounded in Chicago
CHICAGO — A teenager was among four people slain and at least 20 others wounded during more than a dozen overnight shootings in Chicago.
A 36-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital after he was shot multiple times in the chest around 5 a.m. Saturday, according to police.
A 17-year-old was shot in the chest around 1:15 a.m. in a backyard in the city’s Englewood neighborhood. He also was pronounced dead at a hospital. A 15-year-old boy who was with him was shot in the abdomen and listed in serious condition at a hospital.
Police said a 37-year-old man died after being shot around the same time in the head in Chicago’s Galewood neighborhood. The man and others were standing on a sidewalk when shots were fired from a car.
Another man was pronounced dead at a hospital after being shot multiple times about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the South Shore neighborhood.
Deputy who caused fatal crash was serving sentence at home
MILWAUKEE — A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of causing a crash that killed a man will spend time behind bars instead of at home wearing a bracelet with GPS tracking.
Joel Streicher, of Milwaukee, was sentenced in April to six months in jail, with work release, and two years of probation in the crash that killed 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020.
Streicher was charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, punishable by up to five years in prison and five years of probation. He resigned in October and pleaded guilty in January.
The Journal Sentinel reports Stinson’s family learned last week that Streicher wasn’t serving any time in jail at all but was spending his nights at home, on a GPS bracelet.
They reached out to the sentencing judge, Michelle Havas, who held a hearing on Monday and ordered he serve the six months as straight time in jail.
Streicher told investigators he looked at his squad car computer before he collided with a pickup driven by Stinson. Streicher was on duty at the time of the crash.
In 2018, Streicher was involved in a similar crash two blocks away. No one died in that crash.
First defendant of five found not guilty in Des Moines death
DES MOINES — One of five people charged in a 2019 shooting death in Des Moines has been found not guilty.
Jackson Calaway, who is now 18, was 16 when he was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Rashid Ibrahim, 23, in Des Moines.
Police said a group of five men and boys decided to rob Ibrahim after telling him they wanted to buy marijuana. Ibrahim was shot in a confrontation with the group on Oct. 10, 2019.
Prosecutors argued that Calaway was the shooter. On Wednesday, a Polk County jury deliberated for just over two hours before finding him not guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery, The Des Moines Register reported.
“Obviously, we are happy with the jury’s verdict on both counts,” said Darren Page, one of Calaway’s attorneys. “It’s been a long road and we are happy to see Jackson move forward with his life. We are also hoping the family of Mr. Ibrahim sees justice in the near future.”
The four other defendants are awaiting trial.