North Dakota man arrested in shooting of 2 Wisconsin officers
DELAFIELD, Wis. — A man suspected of wounding two police officers in a shooting in Wisconsin on Friday and who is wanted in North Dakota on a charge of attempted murder has been arrested following a large-scale manhunt, police said.
Delafield Police Chief Erik Kehl said the man was arrested without resistance in a field not far from the Holiday Inn where the officers were shot in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.
Police earlier identified the man as 23-year-old Nathanael Benton, who is wanted in Fargo in connection with a shooting.
Fargo police said they were notified Friday morning that the shooting in Delafield involved Benton, a man wanted in their city in connection with an incident that took place at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
Jacob Blake accepts plea deal in sexual-assault case
MADISON, Wis. — A Black man paralyzed in a Wisconsin police shooting reached a plea deal Friday to settle a sexual assault case pending against him.
Online court records indicate prosecutors dropped a felony third-degree sexual assault charge and a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge against 29-year-old Jacob Blake. In exchange, Blake pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, and Judge Bruce Schroeder sentenced him to two years of probation.
Prosecutors in Kenosha accused Blake in July of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. Officers tried to arrest him in connection with that case on Aug. 23, but Blake resisted.
Officer Rusten Sheskey ended up shooting Blake seven times in the back as he tried to duck into his SUV.
The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down and sparked several nights of protests and riots in Kenosha.
Autopsy: Woman found dead in Chicago-area park was strangled
MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. — A suburban Chicago woman whose body was discovered Wednesday in a nature preserve where she vanished two days earlier died from strangulation, an autopsy found.
The Cook County medical examiner’s office announced that Vanessa Ceja-Ramirez, 22, died of asphyxiation due to a ligature strangulation. The Harvey woman’s death was ruled a homicide.
Ceja-Ramirez’s body was found Wednesday afternoon at the Midlothian Meadows Forest Preserve. She went missing there on Monday after she decided to return to a car midway through a walk in the nature preserve with her mother and friend, police have said.
When Ceja-Ramirez’s mother and the friend returned to the car, she wasn’t there and she could not be located or contacted, police said.
Man suspected of killing 3 women in Chicago arrested in Iowa
CHICAGO — A Chicago man suspected of fatally shooting three women in June has been arrested in Iowa, police said Friday.
In a news release, Chicago Police said that John Matthews, 25, was arrested in Burlington, Iowa, on Thursday and extradited to Chicago.
Matthews is charge with three counts of first-degree murder after police identified him as the man who fatally shot three women on the city’s far South Side on June 22.