Authorities release name of Fort Madison officer who fatally shot man at warehouse
FORT MADISON, Iowa — Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a Fort Madison officer who fatally shot an armed man at a warehouse.
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation identified the officer as Cory Brown, a six-year-veteran of the police department.
On the night of Dec. 10, Brown was called to a Scott’s Miracle-Gro warehouse in Fort Madison and encountered a man who was armed with a handgun. Brown shot the man, identified as Robert Allen Elfgen, 42, of West Point.
Elfgen died at a Fort Madison hospital.
Brown is on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the shooting.
Man charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl at library in Chicago
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault for allegedly attacking an 11-year-old girl in a Chicago Public Library branch while her mother stepped away, police said Wednesday.
Damond Hampton, of Chicago, was arrested Monday about an hour after the attack at the library branch on the city’s far South Side.
The girl was left alone by her mother in a corner room at about 4 p.m. when a man seated nearby entered and sexually assaulted the girl, police said.
The victim was in stable condition at a hospital, police said.
In a statement, the library said: “We take patron safety very seriously, and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement on this matter.”
Nebraska man nabbed in sex-trafficking sting in Iowa gets prison sentence
DES MOINES — A Nebraska man who thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl at an Iowa motel for sex has been sentenced to three years in prison.
The Des Moines Register reports a federal judge sentenced John Daniel Nielsen for travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.
The 40-year-old Omaha, Neb., man was swept up in a law enforcement operation targeting sex-trafficking after exchanging text messages with an undercover officer posing as the teen.
Nielsen arranged a Feb. 15 meeting at a Council Bluffs, Iowa, motel and agreed to pay for the sex. He was arrested when he arrived at the motel room.
In addition to prison term, he will be required to pay $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.
Former sheriff’s deputy accused of burglary at homes of people who were at funerals
JEFFERSON, Wis. — A former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy is charged with burglarizing the homes of people who were away at family funerals.
According to a criminal complaint, Janelle Gericke, 29, entered the homes of people who were listed as relatives of the deceased in local obituaries when they were attending services. The complaint lists at least a-half dozen incidents in which she tried to enter homes in 2018 and 2019, although Gericke is charged with a single felony count of burglary.The Journal Sentinel reports that in February 2018, one victim’s doorbell camera caught Gericke entering and leaving a home in Watertown while the owner was at a funeral. It said Gericke left behind a note that read she was picking up “stuff” from a Facebook marketplace transaction but the items weren’t by the door. The complaint says a checkbook was missing from the home.
More than a year later, investigators said they were able to pull a fingerprint from the note that matched Gericke’s.
The sheriff’s office says as soon as Gericke became a suspect in the burglary investigation, it was turned over to the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation. Gericke was fired in July.
Gericke’s attorney did not immediately return a message seeking comment.