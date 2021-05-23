Illinois Democrats release proposed legislative maps
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Democratic legislators have released proposed maps for the state’s 118 House and 59 Senate districts that they said “ensure the broad racial and geographic diversity of Illinois is reflected in the General Assembly,” but that Republicans called partisan.
“Redistricting is about making sure all voices are heard, and that’s exactly what this map accomplishes,” state Sen. Omar Aquino, a Chicago Democrat, said in a statement accompanying the release Friday evening. Aquino is chair of the Senate’s redistricting committee. “This is a fair map that reflects the great diversity of our state and ensures every person receives equal representation in the General Assembly.”
Republicans wasted no time in criticizing the maps.
“Tonight’s drop of partisan maps is yet another attempt to mislead voters in an effort to block fair elections,” said Rep. Tim Butler, the Republican spokesman of the House Redistricting Committee.
“We continue our call upon Governor Pritzker to live up to his pledge to the people of Illinois and veto a map that was drawn by politicians like what we see here today,” Butler said.
Democrats face a June 30 deadline to enact the maps or give Republicans a 50-50 chance at drawing the new boundary lines. Democrats will seek to approve the maps before the scheduled end-of-May adjournment, and have hearings scheduled for this week.
The proposed maps incorporate suggestions gathered during more than 45 public hearings held across the state, Democrats said.
The proposals can be viewed at www.ilsenateredistricting.com and www.ilhousedems.com/redistricting.
The Illinois Constitution requires new legislative maps every 10 years to reflect population shifts. The maps released Friday were based on data from the American Census Survey, not actual Census numbers, which have not yet been released.
The maps — which are for legislative districts only, not congressional or Illinois Supreme Court districts — would remain in place for a decade beginning with primary elections in March.
Owners plan to rebuild Iowa grain elevator after explosion
JEFFERSON, Iowa — A dust explosion at a central Iowa grain elevator earlier this month should not affect storage capacity or operations during this fall’s harvest, the company said.
Landus Cooperative grain elevator in Jefferson said in a news release that it expects grain receiving and corn drying to resume at the site by the fall harvest, the Des Moines Register reported. The company said storage capacity will be “sufficient to meet farmer expectations.”
Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse said the May 14 explosion did “catastrophic” damage to the elevator, nearby concrete storage bins and catwalks connecting the structures. It blew the tops off of at least four of the six storage bins, toppled walls and caused the catwalks to collapse. No injuries were reported.
“We are now forging ahead with the planning to rebuild our Jefferson location to be bigger and better than before,” Landus President Matt Carstens said in the release.
Ten people work at the grain elevator, which also holds crop protection products and seed, said spokesperson Kerrey Kerr-Enskat.
Man with rifle arrested after Loop attack on 2 women
CHICAGO — A man brandishing a rifle was taken into custody Thursday by Chicago police in the city’s Loop business district after striking a woman with the weapon and attempting to carjack a second woman.
No shots were fired when the man, who hasn’t been identified, was arrested, said Chicago police spokesman Officer Anthony Spicuzza, who noted the man pointed his rifle at officers before he tried to flee.
The man, described as a 29-year-old, confronted a 19-year-old woman as she walked along a street, punching her and then hitting her in the head with the rifle, according to authorities. She was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but police did not release her condition.
The suspect later approached a car and pointed the rifle at the 30-year-old female driver, ordering her out. She complied, but the man only took the woman’s belongings before walking away. As police officers rushed to the scene, the man pointed the rifle at them before dropping it and trying to run away. He was captured shortly afterward.
Spicuzza said he did not know if the suspect was involved in any other attacks.
Ex-Iowa youth counselor allowed to withdraw guilty plea
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A former Four Oaks youth counselor who pleaded guilty in March to sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy has been allowed to withdraw the plea after learning the deal she had reached with prosecutors wouldn’t be honored.
Danielle Hook, 29, was set to be sentenced on Tuesday when she learned that the judge in her case would not grant her suspended prison sentences after she pleaded guilty in March to third-degree sexual abuse and sexual exploitation by a counselor or therapist.
District Judge Chad Kepros said in a filing Wednesday that Hook wasn’t eligible for suspended sentences because she was a mandatory reporter of child abuse and the victim was younger than 18. Kepros said Iowa law would require she serve up to 15 years in prison.
Following a meeting in the judge’s chambers, Assistant Iowa Attorney General Israel Kodagu said he would not resist Hook’s motion to withdraw her plea.
Prosecutors say Hook sexually abused the teen from July 2017 through November 2018, while she was a counselor and in a position of authority over boys at Four Oaks in Cedar Rapids. After Hook was fired, it was discovered the teen had run away and was living with her in Marion and that Hook had given birth to the teen’s baby.
Iowa man serving life for killing infant dies in prison
ANAMOSA, Iowa — An Iowa man convicted of stabbing his 3-week-old son to death has died in prison, officials said.
The Iowa Department of Corrections said in a news release that Michael Cecil Craney, 68, of Jesup, died Wednesday — likely of natural causes — at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Craney was convicted and sentenced in late 1982 of first-degree murder in the death of his son, Matthew, the Courier reported. Police have said that on May 5, 1982, Craney threw the infant to the floor of the family home and attacked the baby with a kitchen knife as the child’s mother tried to save her son.
The baby died after sustaining multiple stab wounds, a fractured skull and a slit throat, medical examiners said.
Craney’s attorney argued at trial that his client was insane at the time of the killing and that he had told his wife that night he was possessed and thought the baby was possessed.
Craney would later tell a psychiatrist he through the baby was “subhuman” and said that even if he spent the rest of his life in prison, “there won’t be a devilish force unleashed in the world,” according to the newspaper’s archives.