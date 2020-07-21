Wisconsin’s largest teachers unions call for online school
MADISON, Wis. — Teachers unions for Wisconsin’s five largest school districts asked Gov. Tony Evers and the state’s top health and education officials today to keep schools closed at the start of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The letter was signed by union leaders for teachers in Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine. It was sent to Evers, Department of Public Instruction Secretary Carolyn Stanford Taylor and Department of Health Services Secretary Andrea Palm.
“Our students need safe, equitable, well-resourced classrooms staffed with highly qualified educators, so they can learn,” union leaders said in the letter. “The classroom is where every single educator wants to be this fall, but with no containment of Wisconsin COVID-19 cases, a virtual reopening for public schools is necessary.”
The Milwaukee and Madison districts have already announced that they plan to start the school year with online instruction only and will reassess later.
2 men killed, 3 wounded in Chicago South Side shooting
CHICAGO — A shooting on Chicago’s far South Side left two men dead and three others wounded, including one who was critically injured, police said.
The shooting occurred late Sunday in the Morgan Park neighborhood when someone opened fire on a group of people gathered on a street, police said.
A 26-year-old man identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Devonte Merrill of Country Club Hills was shot several times in the head and body, police said. He died at a hospital.
A 41-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.
Another 26-year-old man was shot in the head and taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Two other men, ages 37 and 48, also were shot, police said.
Iowa egg producers who euthanized hens can get aid
DES MOINES — Iowa producers who euthanized hens as a result of plummeting demand for eggs caused by coronavirus shutdowns will be eligible for government payments to cover disposal costs, a state agency announced Monday.
The Iowa Disposal Assistance Program has been paying pork producers $40 for each market-ready hog they euthanized as a result of supply chain disruptions.
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship said Monday that the program would be extended for another round of funding and expanded to include costs related to euthanized piglets and egg-laying hens.