UIC receives nearly $900,000 grant to study support for rape victims
CHICAGO — The University of Illinois Chicago has received a nearly $900,000 federal grant to help study the support rape victims receive and the outcomes of their recovery, according to university officials.
The money for the three-year grant comes from the National Institutes of Health and will focus on “how support processes from social networks impact victims’ adjustment,” according to the university.
UIC social psychologist Sarah Ullman will lead the study.
Researchers will collect survey and interview data from Chicago-area women in hopes of developing social support interventions that better help victims and their friends and families.
“Ultimately, we hope to improve support for rape victims by reducing the related negative post-disclosure adjustments they experience, lowering secondary traumatic stress for support providers; and improving relationships between victims and informal support network members,” Ullman said in a statement.
Iowa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A Council Bluffs man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for two sexual assaults.
Richard Siemer Jr., 40, was sentenced after he pled guilty to second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse as part of a deal with prosecutors.
Assistant Pottawattamie County Attorney Malina Dobson said these latest crimes are the fourth and fifth sexual assault convictions on Siemer’s record.
The most recent offenses occurred in July and August 2019 after Siemer befriended women whom he worked with and invited them to his apartment and attacked them, Dobson said.
“Mr. Siemer is a serial rapist, and our community is safer today because of the bravery of the women who participated in this investigation,” Dobson said.
Siemer will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.
Guard who failed fitness test sues Cook County sheriff
CHICAGO — A former jail guard has filed a federal lawsuit against the Cook County sheriff for allegedly dismissing her bid to become a courthouse deputy because she failed a fitness test.
Denise Hobbs, 59, claimed the test is discriminatory based on age, sex and race and the sheriff has required it even after an administrative judge ruled otherwise, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hobbs twice failed the test in 2019. She said she was told to go back to work at the jail but then retired soon after.
She was among 25 people taking part in the training academy for courthouse deputies. Six were rejected, including Hobbs and three other Black women, one Black man and a white man, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit claims the test was biased because it doesn’t correspond with a courthouse deputy’s duties and the standards were the same for all despite lower average abilities of older people and women.
Hobbs seeks unspecified damages and a court order blocking the sheriff from using the test.
The test, which was administered between 2014 and 2019, was agreed to by the union representing courthouse deputies
Matthew Walberg, a spokesman for Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart, said that the test was eliminated in 2019 “for reasons unrelated to the merits of the test.”
He said the guards who failed, including Hobbs, threatened a lawsuit and were offered courthouse jobs and Hobbs declined.