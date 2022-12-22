U.S. House honors Emmett Till with Congressional Gold Medal
WASHINGTON — The House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday to posthumously award the Congressional Gold Medal to Emmett Till, the Chicago teenager murdered by White supremacists in the 1950s, and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
The bill, which passed the Senate in January, is meant to honor Till and his mother — who had insisted on an open casket funeral to demonstrate the brutality of his killing — with the highest civilian honor that Congress awards. The medal will be given to the National Museum of African American History where it will be displayed near the casket Till was buried in.
Judge plans to rule on new no-cash bail overhaul by end of December
KANKAKEE — An Illinois judge said he planned to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail.
A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday in lawsuits brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs around the state against the measure pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly. The elimination of cash bail is set to take effect Jan. 1.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney James Rowe argued the law was too broad to meet so-called “single subject rule “of the Illinois Constitution. He said it also violated a constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties,” insisting that Illinois judges should be allowed to set cash bail.
Missing Northwestern student’s body found in harbor adjacent to Lake Michigan
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said it had identified the body as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His body was found Tuesday afternoon by Chicago Police Department divers in Diversey Harbor, a waterway that’s adjacent to Lake Michigan.
Chicago police said Salvino was last seen leaving a party late Saturday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood.
Police said he FaceTimed with a friend at 11:59 p.m. Saturday and said he was walking to his apartment and was about a half-mile away. The friend called him again about 15 minutes later to confirm he arrived home, but Salvino said he was still walking.
Salvino’s cellphone pinged a location near Diversey Harbor at 12:31 a.m. Sunday and about six minutes later Salvino’s friend called him again to see if he had gotten back, but the call went unanswered, police said.
Salvino was a doctoral candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.