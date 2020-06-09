The Iowa secretary of state would be prohibited from changing election rules during the current pandemic and barred from sending out absentee ballot requests to active Iowa voters without a written request under a proposal advanced Friday by a Republican state senator.
Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport, proposed to overhaul an unrelated bill on the eve of a legislative committee deadline to substitute a 30-page election bill. The original bill, House File 2486, related to the design and use of county seals used on ballots. The Senate State Government Committee approved the change on a partisan, 10-5 vote.
In a sometimes testy committee debate, Democrats accused Republicans of “voter suppression” for measures such as requiring commissioners of election to verify a voter’s identity before mailing an absentee ballot request form.
“This is the worst abuse of power I’ve seen in this Senate. Shame on you,” shouted Sen. Tony Bisignano, D-Des Moines, referring to Smith’s procedural maneuver.
“This is nothing more than voter suppression,” which hurts voters of both parties, Sen. Todd Taylor, D-Cedar Rapids, said.
Smith cited a 2019 judge’s ruling upholding the state’s voter ID law as his reason for circumventing the normal legislative process to advance his election bill.
“The people in my district elected me to come down here and work on voter ID,” Smith said. Asked who was asking for the bill, he cited the votes of his constituents for his re-election.
The move comes days after more than 500,000 Iowa voters cast ballots June 2, a record turnout for a June primary election. The previous record was in 1994, when nearly 450,000 Iowans voted.
Secretary of State Paul Pate sent out absentee ballot requests to all active registered voters in the state and strongly encouraged Iowans to vote early to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also invoked emergency powers to extend the period for people to vote by mail, due to the pandemic.
Smith’s amendment would restrict the use of emergency powers by the state’s chief election officer to natural disasters or “extremely inclement weather” that occurs within 21 days of an election. The emergency powers could also be extended in times of war.
It would also prevent the secretary of state from reducing the number of polling sites in a county by more than 35%. Many counties reduced the number of in-person polling sites last Tuesday.
There was one public dispute over the number of polling sites: A lawsuit was filed in Woodbury County over the reduction of polling sites from 44 to two. The parties settled with an agreement to increase the polling sites to five.
“I’m protecting the polls so people can go to the polls,” Smith said, pushing back at the criticism that his proposal amounted to voter suppression.
Iowa’s county auditors, who carry out election laws at the local level, said in a letter to legislators they were “baffled” by the proposal.
“The 2020 primary was very successful, based on a variety of metrics, largely due to the steps taken by the secretary,” the Iowa County Auditor’s Association wrote. “Counties experienced record or near-record turnout. Election Day went very smoothly. Results were rapidly available. Why would the state want to cripple the process that led to such success?”
Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald wrote separately that he found the proposal “perplexing.”
“I heard from many of our most vulnerable citizens in all parties. They asked me to thank Secretary Pate for sending them a request as they were at home in self-quarantine trying to stay safe and follow the Governor’s orders at the time to shelter in place,” he wrote.
He noted that absentee ballots made up about 80 percent of ballots cast on Tuesday.
Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Ottumwa, who won the GOP primary for Congress in the 2nd District, attributed the high turnout to the lack of other distractions for voters who were “sequestered at home” during the pandemic. She also cited “spirited” primaries in which candidates encouraged voters to vote early.
Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, who also won a primary to run for Congress in Iowa’s 4th District, voted for the bill.
Republican legislative leaders, speaking on Iowa Public Television earlier Friday, said they expected legislation to ensure that the rules are clear for the fall election.
“We can’t go into an election with unknowns as far as will absentees be mailed out or will they not? Will date changes change from 29 days to 49? The most important thing for all of us on both sides of the aisle is to know exactly what the rules are,” Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny said. “And so I understand why he would have made some changes in the middle of this pandemic, but now that we’re back in session we want to just make sure that whatever the rules are come November we know them when we leave and so campaigns can prepare for that.”
House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, was asked specifically about restricting absentee voting. “The expectation is not putting any restraints on anything,” he said. “I think it’s the Legislature weighing in and making sure that decision is made, providing that clarity for campaigns moving into November.”
The House passed the original bill 97-0 on March 4. If the Senate approves the bill, the House will need to agree to the Senate’s changes before the bill can go to the governor’s desk.