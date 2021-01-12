News in your town

Mega Millions $625 million jackpot largest in nearly 2 years

Iowa public safety aide says Capitol storming 'had to happen'

Illinois House speaker 'suspends' campaign for retention

Police, firefighters to get vaccine next in Wisconsin

St. Croix GOP refuses to remove 'prepare for war' post

Wisconsin news in brief

Illinois House speaker 'suspends' campaign for retention

UPDATE: Police, firefighters to get vaccine next in Wisconsin

Iowa and Illinois news in brief

Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin news in brief

Iowa lawmakers likely will talk taxes, voting, guns, schools

Authorities: Several in car fleeing Iowa police killed in crash

No more puny prizes: Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots soar

Iowa man sentenced to 25 years in prison for shooting

Police: Man shoots 7 in series of Chicago-area attacks

Illinois muralists have work in dozens of churches across 13 states

Pritzker proposes federal tax decoupling to save $500 million

Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Chicago schools stick to a partial reopening Monday

Des Moines man arrested in U.S. Capitol building riot

Des Moines man arrested for alleged participation in storming of U.S. Capitol

Iowa urban farmer feeds neighbors, builds community

Illinois, USDA team up to manage, sustain vast forest lands

Iowa labor force dropping along with unemployment rate

Wisconsin news in brief

Madison Black officers group looks to foster relationships

Iowa and Illinois news in brief

White man who drove into Iowa protesters avoids prison

Illinois GOP congresswoman apologizes for quoting Hitler

Wisconsin budget panel approves recount reimbursement

Iowa news in brief

Illinois/Wisconsin news in brief

Wisconsin Assembly passes COVID-19 bill Senate GOP opposes

More demand Illinois congresswoman who cited Hitler resign

Wisconsin Republicans disagree on COVID-19 bill

Wisconsin GOP Sen. Johnson says no decision on his political future

Man facing hate crime in Wisconsin crash found incompetent

Iowa/Wisconsin/Illinois news in brief

Activists seek laws after officer cleared in Blake shooting

Lawyer with Wisconsin firm involved in Trump's call to Georgia official resigns

Man who killed Iowa woman in hit-and-run sentenced to prison