Man charged with Des Moines murder
DES MOINES — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in a shooting death last week in Des Moines.
Dayquawne Gates was booked Friday night into the Polk County Jail, where he is being held without bond. He’s charged with first- degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Robert Freeman.
Officers found Freeman lying in a front yard last week. He later died at a hospital.
Detectives said they have video and firearm-related evidence linking Gates to the killing.
Thousands march in Chicago streets
CHICAGO — Thousands of people marched through the streets of Chicago on Saturday, chanting and waving signs to protest the death of George Floyd and the police mistreatment of people of color.
The largest march kicked off from a park on the city’s near West Side where organizers urged protesters to remain peaceful before the crowd headed north.
Thousands walked through the streets of nearby neighborhoods, chanting, carrying signs and occasionally kneeling silently. Overhead video showed the marchers filling the streets for several blocks.
“We have the First Amendment right to gather peacefully in protest,” organizer Dom Brown said. “We want justice for every black life brutally taken by police.”
Like many of the protests held elsewhere, the ones in Chicago toward the end of the week were peaceful and police also reported fewer arrests related to unrest. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she was hopeful that would continue through the weekend, but she kept a nightly curfew in effect.
City officials on Friday also announced closures of downtown highway ramp and roads including a stretch of Lake Shore Drive.
Father arrested in children’s deaths
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — The father of two young children found dead in Kaukauna in February has been arrested in their deaths.
Police said Matthew Beyer, of Manitowoc, is in custody on possible charges of two counts of first-degree intentional homicide.
Five-year-old William and 3-year-old Danielle Beyer were found dead Feb. 17 in a Kaukauna duplex.
Police Chief Jamie Graff said earlier the children had “intentionally inflicted injuries,” but was not specific.
Police have forwarded the case to the Outagamie County District Attorney’s Office.
Man sentenced to 22 years in prison
HUDSON, Wis. — A judge on Friday sentenced a New Richmond man to 22 years in prison in connection with the death of his son.
Prosecutors accused 44-year-old Kayle Fleischauer of beating and shooting his 19-year-old son, Chase Fleischauer, in April 2018 after the two had been drinking.
A jury initially convicted Fleischauer of second-degree reckless homicide in June 2019 but St. Croix County Circuit Judge Scott Needham later determined the trial was marred by juror misconduct. Another jury found Fleischauer guilty of the same charge this past March following a new trial.