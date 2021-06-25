Iowa to send officers to Texas-Mexico border
IOWA CITY — Iowa will send up to 30 state police officers on a two-week deployment to Texas after Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds agreed to a request from GOP governors to help fight crime at the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said Thursday.
A statement from the Iowa Department of Public Safety did not say when the deployment of the officers would begin or how they would be chosen. The officers will assist the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Reynolds said she agreed to the deployment, following similar moves by Republican governors in Nebraska, Florida and Idaho, after receiving assurances from the department that the absences “will not compromise our ability to provide all the necessary public safety services to Iowans.”
Govs. Greg Abbott, of Texas, and Doug Ducey, of Arizona, earlier this month requested help at the border from other states under an interstate compact to provide mutual aid during emergencies and disasters.
Wisconsin to enlarge Devil’s Lake State Park
MADISON, Wis. — Devil’s Lake State Park, Wisconsin’s most visited park, is about to grow larger.
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board on Wednesday unanimously approved purchasing a 220-acre property for $1.64 million to add onto the park, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.
The parcel is located on the southwestern edge of the park and could be used for hunting and wildlife watching and could also be developed into hiking and mountain biking trails, according to a memo on the proposed purchase.
The money to purchase the land would come from the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Program, which the state uses to purchase new land for parks and recreation areas.
Located outside of Baraboo and 45 minutes north of Madison, the approximately 9,200-acre Devil’s Lake was created in 1911 and is the third-oldest state park. There were 2.1 million visitors to Devil’s Lake last year.
Nurses go on 1-day strike to protest staffing
CHICAGO — Cook County Health postponed non-urgent procedures and appointments and brought in temporary help after 900 nurses went on a one-day strike Thursday to protest staffing shortages.
The nurses work at Stroger and Provident hospitals, the system’s clinics and Cermak Health Services, which provides health care to detainees at the Cook County Department of Corrections.
They formed picket lines at the two hospitals and at Cermak and held signs saying “Safe staffing saves lives” and “Our patients deserve better.”
Person wounded in shootout at Walmart
MILWAUKEE — One person was shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a Milwaukee Walmart.
According to police, the shootout Wednesday afternoon was the result of an argument between the 23-year-old man who was shot and the individual who wounded him.
Authorities are looking for a suspect. As many as 25 evidence markers were placed on the pavement outside the store on the city’s northwest side.
Witness William Gladney said store personnel sounded an alarm and then asked everyone to leave the premises when police gave the all-clear. Gladney said bullets were flying.
“They hit my headlight. They hit another vehicle sitting right next to mine,” Gladney said.
The wounded man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not released.
KENOSHA, Wis. — Officials in Kenosha have denied a claim for damages from Jacob Blake Jr., the Black man who was paralyzed when he was shot by a White police officer last summer.
Blake sought damages for medical expenses, lost wages and “pain and suffering and disfigurement,” according to the petition. Although the claim was capped at $50,000 under state law, Blake’s lawyers submitted an itemization of “special damages” in the amount of nearly $777,000 resulting from his injuries.
The Kenosha City Council voted 17-0 this week to reject Blake’s request.
City Administrator John Morrissey said Thursday that the filing of the claim was a formality that could allow Blake to sue for the damages limited by state law.
Hearing set for man charged in Kenosha shootings
KENOSHA, Wis. — A judge on Thursday set a preliminary hearing for a Wisconsin man charged with killing three people and wounding three others in a shooting at a crowded bar.
Rakayo Vinson, 24, of Kenosha, faces three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the April 18 shooting at Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers in Kenosha County. He would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.
Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 9 at 10:15 a.m. Keating also appointed Donald Bielski to serve as Vinson’s attorney.
The complaint alleges that Vinson got into a fight at the crowded bar before opening fire and fleeing. Video shows Vinson exchanging fire with one of the victims, Kevin Donaldson, outside the tavern, according to the complaint. Cedric Gaston, 24, Atkeem Stevenson, 26, and Donaldson, 22, all of Kenosha were killed.
2 people die in crash in Barron County
CUMBERLAND, Wis. — Two people are dead in a collision involving a dump truck and car in Barron County.
According to the sheriff’s department, the truck was eastbound on Highway 48 near Cumberland Wednesday afternoon when a westbound car crossed the center line and the two vehicles crashed.
The driver of the car, 19-year-old Daimian Weiss, of Turtle Lake, and a 21-year-old passenger, Dallas McDowell, of Amery, were killed in the crash. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck, a 61-year-old Chippewa Falls man, was taken Cumberland Hospital with minor injuries.
Highway 48 was closed for about eight hours while the crash was investigated and the scene was cleared.