Alliant Energy plans major solar farm near Cedar Rapids
PALO — Alliant Energy has announced plans to buy and expand an existing solar farm project at Palo to make it Iowa’s largest solar and battery storage facility.
Alliant, based in Madison, Wis., said in a news release that it wants to buy the project located at the decommissioned nuclear Duane Arnold Energy Center at Palo from NextEra Energy and filed the proposal Tuesday with the Iowa Utilities Board.
The plan would have NextEra continue developing its 200-megawatt solar field and 75-megawatt battery storage facility. Alliant would then buy the completed project and add another 200 megawatts of solar at a later date.
The proposed project would create up to 200 new construction jobs, Alliant said, as well as additional tax revenue and other economic benefits. The project can use power transmission infrastructure already in place at Duane Arnold Energy Center, the company said.
Combined with Alliant’s existing 1,300 megawatts of wind generation in Iowa, the Palo solar farm would bring the company’s power generation from renewable sources to nearly 50%, Alliant said.
Alliant said it expects the Iowa Utility Board’s decision by the second half of 2022.
Reynolds votes in new home county
DES MOINES — With a photo posted on social media, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday unofficially announced she is now a resident of Madison County.
Reynolds posted the photo of her feeding her ballot into a voting machine and noted she had voted that morning in Madison County. It was the first word that Reynolds had moved from neighboring Clarke County, where she served as county treasurer and state senator before then-Gov. Terry Branstad chose her to run as lieutenant governor with him.
Spokesman Alex Murphy later confirmed Reynolds and her husband purchased property in Madison County, about 30 miles southwest of Des Moines.
SEYMOUR — An Iowa man who violated federal animal welfare laws more than 100 times has been barred from selling, breeding or brokering dogs and must give up 514 dogs he kept in various locations around the state.
A federal judge on Tuesday approved an agreement against Daniel Gingerich, whose main site was in rural Seymour.
The agreement settles a lawsuit against Gingerich filed by the U.S. Department of Justice on behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, whose investigators visited his facilities 18 times in six months. The USDA said Gingerich violated the Animal Welfare Act 120 times since March.
Investigators said Gingerich failed to provide adequate nutrition, potable water and veterinary care for his dogs, which caused “unnecessary suffering and death.”
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are gathering the dogs, which will be sent to other shelters.